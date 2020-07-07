Three more new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Dickinson County Health Department on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of cases in Dickinson County to 14.
The cases in Dickinson County are a 62-year-old female, 85-year-old female, and a 59-year-old male.
All individuals are currently maintaining in-home isolation and are stable. All contacts are being notified and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.
John Hultgren, director of the Health Department, reminds everyone to wear masks while in public, maintain social distancing and perform proper handwashing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
