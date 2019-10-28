Funeral services for Susan Mattingly, 77, of Abilene will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Abilene Cemetery, with the Rev. Keith Less officiating.
Ms. Mattingly passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Salina Regional Health Center.
Susan Mattingly was born April 27, 1942, in Oklahoma City, the daughter of Dale E. and Phyllis (Dentzer) Lanning. She attended local schools, graduating from Abilene High School.
She then received her certificate from Manhattan Hair Design, but her calling was to be a nurse’s aid. Susan was an aid for several nursing homes in the Abilene area before retiring.
In 1963 Susan married Jerome R. Mattingly in Abilene. They later divorced.
She is survived by her sons Kevin Mattingly and his wife Phyllis of Hobbs, New Mexico, John Mattingly of Topeka, Kansas, and Richard Mattingly of Salina, Kansas, niece Amy Isaacs, and nephew Eric Dockins.
She was preceded in death by her brother Michael, sister Sarah and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.com.
