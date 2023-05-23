State Baseball Brackets
Class 4A at Salina
May 25th
(2) Rock Creek (21-1) vs. (7) Paola (14-8) – 11:00 a.m.
(3) McPherson (18-4) vs. (6) Larned/LaCrosse (14-7) – 1:15 p.m.
(1) Clay Center (21-1) vs. (8) Chanute (14-8) – 3:30 p.m.
(4) Fort Scott (16-6) vs. (5) Abilene (15-7) – 5:45 p.m.
Class 3A at Manhattan
May 25th
(2) Columbus (20-2) vs. (7) KC Bishop Ward (17-6) – 11:00 a.m.
(3) Santa Fe Trail (19-2) vs. (6) Goodland (18-4) – 1:15 p.m.
(1) Humboldt (22-1) vs. (8) Hoisington/Central Plains – 3:30 p.m.
(4) Wichita Collegiate (19-4) vs. (5) Sabetha (19-4) – 5:45 p.m.
Class 2-1A at
Great Bend
May 25th
(1) Little River (20-1) vs. (8) Pittsburg Colgan (12-11) – 11:00 a.m.
(4) Onaga (18-3) vs. (5) Medicine Lodge (19-4) – 1:15 p.m.
(2) Elkhart (20-1) vs. (7) PV Kansas City Christian (15-8) – 3:30 p.m.
(3) Marion (19-2) vs. (6) Sedgwick (18-5) – 5:45 p.m.
Class 6A at Lawrence
May 25th
(1) Manhattan (18-1) vs. (8) OP Blue Valley North (11-11) – 11:00 a.m.
(4) Topeka (16-6) vs. (5) Derby (14-8) – 1:15 p.m.
(2) OP Blue Valley West (17-5) vs. (7) Olathe North (14-8) – 3:30 p.m.
(3) Lawrence Free State (16-6) vs. (6) SM East (14-8) – 5:45 p.m.
Class 5A at Wichita
(2) De Soto (19-3) vs. (7) Spring Hill (13-5) – 11:00 a.m.
(3) OP St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3) vs. (6) Goddard (16-6) – 1:15 p.m.
(1) Bishop Carroll (21-1) vs. (8) Great Bend (13-9) – 3:30 p.m.
(4) Topeka-Seaman (18-4) vs. (5) Goddard-Eisenhower (17-4) – 5:45 p.m.
State Softball
Class 4A at Salina
May 25th
(1) Wamego (17-1) vs. (8) Rock Creek (11-11) – 5p.m. (A)
(4) Eudora (15-5) vs. (5) Andale/Garden Plain (15-7) – 7 p.m. (A)
(2) McPherson (19-3) vs. (7) Fort Scott (13-8) – 5 p.m. (B)
(3) Mulvane (17-5) vs. (6) Clearwater (14-8) – 7 p.m. (B)
Class 3A at Manhattan
May 25th
(1) Haven (22-1) vs. (8) Scott Community (16-7) – 5 p.m. (1)
(4) Beloit (20-3) vs. (5) Santa Fe Trail (19-3) – 7 p.m. (1)
(2) Southeast of Saline (21-2) vs. (7) Burlington (15-6) – 5 p.m. (4)
(3) Columbus (21-2) vs. (6) Rossville (17-4) – 7 p.m. (4)
Class 2-1A at Pratt
May 25th
(1) McLouth (23-0) vs. (8) Hillsboro (8-13) – 5 p.m. (A)
(4) Ell Saline (18-3) vs. (5) Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (16-3) – 7 p.m. (A)
(2) Leon-Bluestem (22-1) vs. (7) Medicine Lodge (9-14) – 5 p.m. (B)
(3) Richmond-Central Heights (20-1) vs. (6) St. Marys (18-5) – 7 p.m. (B)
Class 6A at Lawrence
May 25th
(1) Olathe NW (22-0) vs. (8) Lawrence Free State (10-12) – 11:00 a.m.
(4) Washburn Rural (19-3) vs. (5) Shawnee Mission North (18-4) – 1 p.m.
(2) Olathe West (21-1) vs. (7) Olathe North (17-5) – 3 p.m.
(3) Derby (21-1) vs. (6) Manhattan (17-5) – 5 p.m.
Class 5A at Wichita
May 25th
(1) Bishop Carroll (21-1) vs. (8) Shawnee Heights (15-7) – 11 a.m.
(4) Goddard-Eisenhower (17-5) vs. (5) Spring Hill (17-5) – 1 p.m.
(2) Basehor-Linwood (20-2) vs. (7) Salina South (15-7) – 3 p.m.
(3) Valley Center (20-2) vs. (6) Pittsburg (16-6) – 5 p.m.
