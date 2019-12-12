After posting a perfect 2-0 record on the week, Zane Baugh has been named the Heart of America Men’s Wrestler of the Week. Baugh had a great week with the Wildcats helping the team to a 1-1 record on the week. On Wednesday, Baugh faced off with No. 5 nationally ranked Dante Tacchia of Grand View winning the match by a 5-3 decision. To finish the week, Baugh travelled to William Penn with the No. 9 Baker wrestling team winning his match by another 5-3 decision to help Baker to a 38-12 win. Baugh is an Abilene High School wrestling alum.
