HOPE/WHITE CITY – The defending Wheat State League champion Rural Vista Lady Heat basketball team is aiming for a repeat performance in the 2019-2020 basketball season.
Fifth year head coach Kane Hensley welcomes back three returners off last season’s 23-1 team that made it to the Class 1A State Tournament in Dodge City. That was the third year in a row for Rural Vista at the state level.
“We lost some key pieces to graduation,” Hensley said. “But we have returners that are capable of filling their shoes.”
Hensley will look for returning senior starters Hannah Riedy and Holly Brockmeier to lead the squad. Riedy returns after posting 10.1 points per game a year ago. She also had 5.5 rebounds per game and she dished out 3.1 assists per game. Brockmeier should be the top rebounder returning after grabbing 8.3 rebounds per game in 2018-19. She also scored 7.3 points a contest and came up with 2.5 steals.
Junior Chancy Johnson also returns after averaging 4.1 points a game.
“Holly and Hannah have started since their freshman years,” the coach said. “We will look to Hannah and Holly for production and leadership. We have some juniors and underclassmen that are very capable to play at a high level.”
Returning to the court for the Heat are seniors Kelci Sly, Erica Linder and Delaney Rapp. Juniors Amber Brockmeier, Meghan Brockmeier and Camille Jacobson also return.
“Overall we may be more athletic than we have been in the past,” Hensley said. “We will have to rely heavily on our defense.”
The Lady Heat open the season against Canton-Galva at White City on Dec. 6.
Rural Vista Basketball Schedule
Dec. 6 vs. Canton-Galva (WC)
Dec. 10-14 at Herington Tournament
Dec. 20 vs. Little River (Hope)
Jan. 7 vs. Solomon
Jan. 10 at Goessel
Jan. 14 at Peabody-Burns
Jan. 17 at Elyria Christian
Jan. 21 -25 at Cougar Classic, Centre
Jan. 28 at Northern Heights
Jan. 31 vs. Wakefield (WC)
Feb. 4 vs. Centre (Hope)
Feb. 7 at Canton-Galva
Feb. 11 at Herington
Feb. 14 at Wakefield
Feb. 18 vs. Hartford (Hope)
Feb. 21 at Mission Valley
