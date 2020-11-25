On the eve of the KSHSAA approving the beginning of the winter sports season, Abilene High School hosted a modified version of the annual Orange and Brown wrestling scrimmage.
Head coach James Stout asked veteran KSHSAA wrestling official Mark Wallace to discuss rule changes with the Cowboy wrestling team before the matches began.
In limited action, freshman Tucker Cell opened the night with a 17-4 major decision over senior Skyleigh Pflaster. Next, sophomore Christopher McClanahan edged junior Cooper Wuthnow 6-5. The third match saw junior Javin Welsh take down fellow junior Kaleb Stroda 14-2.
Sophomore Tristan Randles won 4-1 over senior Trenton Wuthnow and sophomore Dayton Wuthnow won by fall over sophomore Eli Shubert. Next, senior Logan Buechman defeated sophomore Aidan Henely 8-1. Junior Gavin Hight got a 6-4 sudden victory over junior Lyndsey Buechman.
The final three matches saw Cell come back for a pin over McClanahan while Welsh pinned Randles and sophomore Braden Wilson pinned Dayton Wuthnow.
The Cowboys are scheduled to open the season at Wamego on Dec. 3.
