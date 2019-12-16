Jeff Giles Memorial 2019 Results for Chapman
138 - Joey Alonzo (1-8) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Gunnar Couture (Republic County) 8-2 won by fall over Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-8 (Fall 1:20)
• Round 2 - Zachary Hilton (Eureka) 7-6 won by fall over Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-8 (Fall 1:32)
• Round 3 - Cody Hill (Minneapolis) 3-5 won by fall over Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-8 (Fall 1:19)
• Round 4 - Gabe Kerns (Plainville) 9-4 won by fall over Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-8 (Fall 0:31)
• Round 5 - Ryan Richardson (Blue Valley Southwest) 2-3 won by major decision over Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-8 (MD 10-0)
145 - Justin Wisner-McLane (5-0) placed 1st and scored 26.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 5-0 won by fall over Hunter Reddig (Russell ) 2-5 (Fall 1:19)
• Quarterfinal - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 5-0 won by decision over Ryan Beavers (Republic County) 6-5 (Dec 6-1)
• Semifinal - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 5-0 won by fall over Brody Harrison (Eureka) 8-2 (Fall 1:14)
• 1st Place Match - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 5-0 won by fall over Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 6-3 (Fall 1:14)
152 - Kyler Welling (3-5) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Nathan Brown (Concordia) 6-4 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 3-5 (Fall 4:41)
• Round 2 - Owen Thiel (Whitewater-Remington) 7-3 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 3-5 (Fall 2:27)
• Round 3 - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 3-5 won by fall over Zachary Meis (Thomas More) 0-4 (Fall 1:25)
• Consolation Bracket - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)
• 5th Place Match - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 3-5 won by fall over Matthew Claar (Blue Valley Southwest) 1-3 (Fall 1:28)
160 - Gannon Mosher (3-5) placed 8th and scored 2.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Matthew Rodriguez (Southeast of Saline) 5-0 won by fall over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 3-5 (Fall 0:48)
• Round 3 - Andrew Hubert (Republic County) 5-1 won by fall over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 3-5 (Fall 3:45)
• Round 4 - Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 3-5 won by injury default over Jace Lang (Thomas More) 0-4 (Inj. 0:00)
• Round 5 - Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 6 - Nate Kays (Blue Valley Southwest) 3-5 won by decision over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 3-5 (Dec 6-0)
182 - Ryan Hengemuhle (2-5) placed 9th and scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Robert Trost (Concordia) 4-6 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 2-5 (Fall 1:05)
• Round 2 - Lance Kaser (Osborne) 2-2 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 2-5 (Fall 2:25)
• Round 3 - Jeff Heimann (Thomas More) 1-3 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 2-5 (Fall 3:41)
• Round 5 - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 6 - Jake Laurie (Blue Valley Southwest) 6-3 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 2-5 (Fall 3:53)
195 - Jacob Doolittle (5-3) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 5-3 won by fall over Draxtin Hovis (Plainville) 2-8 (Fall 1:49)
• Round 3 - Sterling Harp (Southeast of Saline) 5-0 won by decision over Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 5-3 (Dec 3-0)
• Round 4 - Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 5-3 won by fall over Terren Andrews (Minneapolis) 5-6 (Fall 1:31)
• Round 5 - Tyler Moresco (Russell ) 9-1 won by major decision over Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 5-3 (MD 10-0)
• Round 6 - Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 5-3 won by fall over Cole Strickler (Eureka) 6-7 (Fall 4:28)
220 - Zachery Ferris (10-0) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 10-0 won by tech fall over Shelby Giersch (Concordia) 5-5 (TF-1.5 2:18 (17-0))
• Round 2 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 10-0 won by tech fall over Zach Hofen (Blue Valley Southwest) 1-9 (TF-1.5 2:16 (15-0))
• Round 3 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 10-0 won by tech fall over Christian Ostrom (Plainville) 7-7 (TF-1.5 3:55 (17-0))
• Round 4 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 10-0 won by tech fall over Wyatt Ruest (Eureka) 6-7 (TF-1.5 4:05 (15-0))
• Round 5 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 10-0 won by tech fall over Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 4-1 (TF-1.5 3:02 (16-0))
285 - Colt Sell (4-5) placed 5th and scored 9.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 4-1 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-5 (Fall 0:26)
• Round 2 - Dalton Owen (Concordia) 4-5 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-5 (Fall 1:52)
• Round 3 - Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-5 won by decision over Max Self (Russell ) 3-7 (Dec 7-3)
• Consolation Bracket - Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-5 won by fall over Oliver Wade (Eureka) 5-7 (Fall 3:08)
• 5th Place Match - Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-5 won by fall over Marcus Lagree (Thomas More) 2-3 (Fall 2:39)
JV 120 -Chris Lasluisa (1-5) placed 3rd.
• Round 1 - Torxsten Kindel (Concordia) 3-1 won by fall over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) 1-5 (Fall 2:47)
• Round 2 - Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) 3-3 won by fall over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) 1-5 (Fall 4:36)
• Round 3 - Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) 1-5 received a bye () (Bye)
JV 152 - Jacob Schoby (0-5) placed 4th.
• Round 1 - Slade Johnson (Southeast of Saline) 3-4 won by decision over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) 0-5 (Dec 5-4)
• Round 2 - Joshua Shelly (Republic County) 3-5 won by decision over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) 0-5 (Dec 8-2)
• Round 3 - Gunnar Sheetz (Republic County) 3-0 won by fall over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) 0-5 (Fall 1:09)
JV 170 - Leo Snyder (1-5) placed 2nd.
• Round 1 - Leo Snyder (Chapman) 1-5 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 2 - Leo Snyder (Chapman) 1-5 won by fall over Zayvier Chavez-Hays (Plainville) 0-2 (Fall 0:39)
• Round 3 - Nick Walker (Ell-Saline) 2-4 won by fall over Leo Snyder (Chapman) 1-5 (Fall 2:39)
JVG 195 - Chelsey Armbruster (2-0) placed 1st.
• Round 1 - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 2-0 won by fall over Michelle De La Cruz Caldera (Ell-Saline) 0-2 (Fall 0:23)
• Round 2 - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 2-0 won by fall over Michelle De La Cruz Caldera (Ell-Saline) 0-2 (Fall 1:31)
JV 220 - Brayden Lexow (6-1) placed 1st.
• Round 1 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 6-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 2 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 6-1 won by fall over Michael Ashland (Concordia) 0-6 (Fall 0:22)
• Round 3 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 6-1 won by fall over Gunnar Hale (Concordia) 3-3 (Fall 1:51)
