Results for Abilene
106V
Gage Taylor (10-7) placed 9th and scored 1.0 team points.
Round 1 - Austin Boatwright (Council Grove) 13-6 won by fall over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 10-7 (Fall 5:25)
Round 2 - Benson Eggleston (Herington) 11-2 won by fall over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 10-7 (Fall 3:01)
Round 4 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) 10-7 won by major decision over Emery Dalke (Hillsboro) 4-13 (MD 11-2)
Round 5 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) 10-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 6 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) 10-7 won by decision over Jai-Sean George (Larned) 6-9 (Dec 6-3)
113V
Myles Callahan (12-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 12-1 won by fall over Kellen Waner (Marion) 4-9 (Fall 1:25)
Round 2 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 12-1 won by decision over Ethan Lif (Council Grove) 7-5 (Dec 2-1)
Round 4 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 12-1 won by fall over Angel Mendoza (Chapparral) 4-7 (Fall 5:30)
Round 5 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 12-1 won by decision over Weston Johnson (Wabaunsee) 6-2 (Dec 2-0)
1st Place Match - Theron Meyer (Jeff West) 13-0 won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 12-1 (Fall 4:55
120V
Ethan Gonzales (9-5) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jameson Smith (Larned) 6-11 won by fall over Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-5 (Fall 5:16)
Round 2 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-5 won by major decision over Luke Overton (Halstead) 3-10 (MD 15-4)
Round 3 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-5 won by forfeit over Cody Moritz (Chapparral) 10-7 (For.)
Consolation Bracket - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-5 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-5 won by fall over Grady Tiffany (Council Grove) 3-5 (Fall 3:45
132V
Parker Farr (10-5) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Parker Farr (Abilene) 10-5 won by decision over Tucker Divine (Halstead) 11-6 (Dec 8-4)
Round 2 - Wyatt Johnson (Council Grove) 18-1 won by fall over Parker Farr (Abilene) 10-5 (Fall 3:22)
Round 3 - Isaiah Johnson (Clay Center) 13-9 won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) 10-5 (Dec 7-1)
Round 4 - Chance Shults (Marion) 7-3 won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) 10-5 (Dec 12-6)
Round 5 - Parker Farr (Abilene) 10-5 won by fall over Owen Fiehler (Jeff West) 1-8 (Fall 3:24)
138V
Dayton Wuthnow (9-9) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-9 won by fall over Justin Moritz (Chapparral) 9-5 (Fall 4:50)
Round 2 - Garett Kalivoda (Clay Center) 20-3 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-9 (Fall 1:18)
Round 3 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-9 won by fall over Calvin Magette (Wabaunsee) 7-12 (Fall 0:19)
Championship Bracket - Jace Goodman (Council Grove) 14-3 won by decision over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-9 (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match - Taylor Dumas (Clay Center) 15-7 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-9 (Fall 2:51)
152V
Aidan Henely (11-10) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Garrett Helmer (Hillsboro) 15-3 won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 11-10 (Dec 7-2)
Round 2 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 11-10 won by fall over Kaiden Bliss (Wakeeney) 5-20 (Fall 3:04)
Round 3 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 11-10 won by decision over Micah Cauthers (Chase County) 7-5 (Dec 9-2)
Championship Bracket - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 10-1 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 11-10 (Fall 0:23)
3rd Place Match - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 11-10 won by decision over Miles Easley (Central Burden) 5-11 (Dec 9-5)
160V
Tristan Randles (8-11) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 8-11 won by fall over Jacob Havenstein (Wabaunsee) 3-13 (Fall 2:45)
Round 2 - Mitch Budke (Chase County) 16-3 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 8-11 (Dec 2-1)
Quarterfinal - Carter Long (Clay Center) 14-3 won by major decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 8-11 (MD 13-5)
Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 8-11 won by fall over Joey Andres (Council Grove) 5-6 (Fall 1:36)
5th Place Match - Matthew Hafliger (Wakeeney) 10-9 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 8-11 (Fall 2:37)
220V
Kayden Timm (2-3) placed 7th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kaleb Wise (Halstead) 15-1 won by fall over Kayden Timm (Abilene) 2-3 (Fall 0:56)
Round 2 - Zach Bolinger (Clay Center) 15-7 won by fall over Kayden Timm (Abilene) 2-3 (Fall 2:34)
Round 3 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 2-3 won by fall over Kayden Nelson (Marion) 2-13 (Fall 1:15)
Round 4 - Deon Weeks (Hillsboro) 10-7 won by fall over Kayden Timm (Abilene) 2-3 (Fall 4:25)
7th Place Match - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 2-3 won by fall over Skylar Bonjour (Central Burden) 2-13 (Fall 0:46)
285V
Gavin Runyon (6-10) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Troy Boyd (Chapman) 19-2 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-10 (Fall 0:39)
Round 2 - Luke Young (Clay Center) 14-3 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-10 (Fall 1:04)
Round 3 - Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-10 won by fall over Axel Ortiz (Stafford) 6-11 (Fall 2:38)
Round 4 - Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-10 won by fall over Jackson Bitonti (Marion) 1-10 (Fall 0:37)
5th Place Match - Jacob Rose (Halstead) 6-6 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-10 (Fall 3:35)
126JV
Austin Bruna (4-3) placed 1st.
Round 2 - Austin Bruna (Abilene) 4-3 won by fall over Gabe Mahoney (Council Grove) 0-2 (Fall 5:13)
Round 3 - Austin Bruna (Abilene) 4-3 won by decision over Cale Tromp (Clay Center) 1-1 (Dec 7-1)
132JV
Sam McCormack (4-9) placed 6th.
Round 1 - Sam McCormack (Abilene) 4-9 won by decision over Jacob Lacey (Jeff West) 2-3 (Dec 5-3)
Round 2 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 3-2 won by fall over Sam McCormack (Abilene) 4-9 (Fall 3:29)
Round 3 - Brock Acord (Chapparral) 9-6 won by decision over Sam McCormack (Abilene) 4-9 (Dec 8-3)
Consolation Bracket - Sam McCormack (Abilene) 4-9 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match - Jacob Lacey (Jeff West) 2-3 won in tie breaker - 1 over Sam McCormack (Abilene) 4-9 (TB-1 3-2)
132JV
Zane Macoubrie (3-2) placed 3rd.
Round 1 - Brock Acord (Chapparral) 9-6 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 3-2 (Fall 2:36)
Round 2 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 3-2 won by fall over Sam McCormack (Abilene) 4-9 (Fall 3:29)
Round 3 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 3-2 won by fall over Jacob Lacey (Jeff West) 2-3 (Fall 3:33)
Championship Bracket - Johnathon Meyer (Clay Center) 5-0 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 3-2 (Fall 1:39)
3rd Place Match - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 3-2 won by decision over Wyatt Pennington (Onaga) 2-10 (Dec 13-7)
145 - 152JV
Zander Cox (4-11) placed 4th.
Round 1 - Konner Farr (Council Grove) 4-1 won by fall over Zander Cox (Abilene) 4-11 (Fall 3:06)
Round 2 - Zander Cox (Abilene) 4-11 won by forfeit over Hadley Smith (Council Grove) 1-4 (For.)
Round 3 - Kaden Herrman (Larned) 5-0 won by major decision over Zander Cox (Abilene) 4-11 (MD 10-1)
Round 4 - Zander Cox (Abilene) 4-11 won by forfeit over Payton Falk (Onaga) 1-12 (For.)
Round 5 - Ian Campbell (Jeff West) 4-7 won by fall over Zander Cox (Abilene) 4-11 (Fall 0:59)
