TOWANDA – Friday afternoon wrestlers will be back in action as the Cowboys and Fighting Irish qualifiers head to Circle High School for one of the four Class 4A Regional Tournaments.
The placers from District 3 that included Circle High School will host the top four placers in each weight class from the District 4 Tournament that took place in Wamego last Saturday. The other two Class 4A Regional Tournament are at Ulysses, Jefferson West and Burlington High Schools. The top four per weight class from Circle and Ulysses will meet next week at one of the two Class 4A Sub-State Tournaments in McPherson. Qualifiers from Jefferson West and Burlington will square off at Chanute High School.
Abilene has eight participants while Chapman qualified three for Friday afternoon’s action. The two districts placers will be reseeded Friday morning with action getting underway at 3 p.m.
Below is a comparison of the District 3 and District 4 placers that are expected to wrestle at Circle High School.
Expected wrestlers at
Regional wrestling in Towanda
106
Boys District 4
Logan Leiszler, Concordia 16-3 (11)
Jimmy Gordon, Clay Center 15-7 (9)
Boys District 3
Marcus Terry, Augusta 24-2 (10)
Braden Tatum, Rose Hill 23-5 (10)
Will Perkins, Mulvane 2-2 (9)
Corbin Swinson, Towanda-Circle 0-2 (9)
113
District 4
Tucker Cell, Abilene 29-0 (9)
Sajen Kemling, Concordia 19-4 (12)
Connor Barnes, Smoky Valley 16-4 (9)
Brock Burgess, McPherson 11-11 (10)
District 3
Cannon Carey, Augusta 16-1 (10)
Cash Henning, Rose Hill 19-18 (9)
Talan Cantrell, Wellington 5-9 (9)
Tucker Hargrove, Mulvane 2-12 (9)
120
District 4
Koby Tyler, Concordia 17-7 (10)
Treyton Pelnar, McPherson 19-9 (10)
Christopher McClanahan, Abilene 26-5 (10)
Spencer Bard, Rock Creek 20-16 (11)
District 3
Grady Fox, Augusta 25-3 (10)
William Gomez, El Dorado 15-7 (11)
Boeden Whitted, Rose Hill 20-13 (10)
Eli Hensley, Mulvane 5-9 (10)
126
District 4
Kaleb Stroda, Abilene 26-3 (11)
Garett Kalivoda, Clay Center 9-3 (11)
Lorenzo Cruzen, McPherson 17-11 (11)
Tayke Weber, Wamego 17-7 (10)
District 3
Braden Ledford, Winfield 26-2 (12)
Dietrich Hunter, Mulvane 12-5 (11)
Andy Lin, Augusta 19-6 (12)
Will Weber, Wellington 15-12 (9)
132
District 4
Parker Tholstrup, Clay Center 24-5 (12)
Thomas McIntyre, Wamego 9-4 (9)
Javin Welsh, Abilene 24-1 (11)
Daniel Vines, Concordia 18-8 (10)
District 3
Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane 20-2 (12)
Charlie Black, Rose Hill 29-12 (12)
Jett Roberts, El Dorado 27-9 (12)
Collin Jackson, Augusta 14-7 (12)
138
District 4
Braden Wilson, Abilene 24-1 (10)
Nick Cruickshank, Wamego 15-6 (11)
Collin Pearson, McPherson 15-8 (11)
Gavin Shoup, Rock Creek 18-18 (11)
District 3
Trent Moses, Mulvane 19-3 (11)
Rhett Briggs, El Dorado 20-9 (9)
Zane Hennessey, Augusta 15-10 (11)
Colin Green, Wellington 12-19 (12)
145
District 4
Drew Brown, Wamego 22-2 (11)
Justin Wisner-McLane, Chapman 7-3 (10)
Talyn Pfizenmaier, Clay Center 20-2 (9)
Trenton Wuthnow, Abilene 24-9 (12)
District 3
Keegan Beavers, Rose Hill 38-2 (11)
Trenton Davis, Mulvane 10-9 (10)
Roman Coldwell, Augusta 18-11 (10)
Gunner Owens, El Dorado 8-17 (9)
152
District 4
Tucker Jackson, Clay Center 26-3 (9)
Tristan Randles, Abilene 21-12 (10)
Caleb Purvis, Rock Creek 18-19 (12)
Gavin Richardson, McPherson 14-15 (11)
District 3
Peyton Besco, Rose Hill 33-1 (12)
Ben Duncan, Augusta 13-4 (12)
Gabe King, El Dorado 17-9 (11)
Collin Wyant, Mulvane 13-11 (10)
160
District 4
Brett Loader, Clay Center 25-6 (10)
Nathan Brown, Concordia 14-9 (11)
Jake Meyer, Wamego 14-11 (9)
Kyler Welling, Chapman 6-7 (12)
District 3
Pierce Probasco, Rose Hill 23-3 (10)
Chris Dietrich, Mulvane 19-2 (10)
Thomas Johnson, Augusta 18-12 (10)
Kody Brenn, Winfield 17-9 (10)
170
District 4
Drew Burenheide, Rock Creek (12)
Devin Frantz, McPherson (12)
Keyan Miller, Concordia 19-9 (11)
Braunson Golden, Smoky Valley 10-9 (12)
District 3
Garrett Davis, Augusta 27-0 (11)
Trevin Biddle, Winfield 20-10 (12)
Cade Evans, Rose Hill 27-14 (11)
Greg Holcomb, Wellington 7-5 (12)
182
District 4
Hunter Schroeder, Concordia 29-1 (12)
Hayden Oviatt, Wamego 17-3 (10)
Shawn Liddle, Clay Center 15-9 (12)
Tanner Luttig, Smoky Valley 14-3 (12)
District 3
Parker Smith, Winfield 21-9 (11)
Gabe Kant, Augusta 12-12 (10)
Cannon McCormick, Towanda-Circle 5-12 (9)
Derrick Lowe, Wellington 4-16 (9)
195
District 4
Zane Reed, Concordia 7-3 (12)
Cooper Bittle, Rock Creek 14-21 (10)
Carter Spotted Elk, McPherson 0-2 (9)
District 3
Tommy Rogers, Rose Hill 32-8 (12)
Rylan Rose, Towanda-Circle 12-7 (11)
Jacob Money, Augusta 16-7 (12)
Brock Schell, El Dorado 21-8 (11)
220
District 4
Keegan McDonald, Clay Center 23-4 (12)
Dayton Bittle, Rock Creek 23-10 (12)
Brayden Lexow, Chapman 7-3 (10)
Alex Grosland, Smoky Valley 4-11 (10)
District 3
Collin Scott, El Dorado 19-12 (10)
Eli Lynch, Winfield 8-12 (12)
Holt Williams, Augusta 15-13 (11)
Ian Milbradt, Towanda-Circle 7-17 (11)
285
District 4
Brandon Parker, Abilene 17-4 (12)
Luke Young, Clay Center 17-8 (10)
Leroy Bean, Smoky Valley 19-5 (12)
Ty Griffin, Rock Creek 16-9 (12)
District 3
Gavin Bell, El Dorado 19-2 (11)
Hunter Scott, Mulvane 20-2 (12)
Hagen Wright, Wellington 28-2 (11)
Isaiah King, Towanda-Circle 9-3 (11)
