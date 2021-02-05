Today begins the 2021 wrestling post season for Kansas High School wrestlers. Both girls and boys teams across the state will be in action beginning today or Saturday afternoon.
Girls will take center mat tonight, as wrestlers will travel to district tournaments throughout Kansas. Abilene’s team of five girls will drive over to Council Grove while Chapman sends its squad to Marysville. The top four placers per weight class will advance to the second round of competition that will send the top eight to the state tournament in Salina later this month.
Abilene senior Skyleigh Pflaster looks to wrap up her high school career with another state medal. Pflaster is poised to attack the bracket and bring home a state championship as she is currently ranked second in the state at 109. She placed fourth a year ago. Junior Lyndsey Buechman is again headed to the medal stand for the Cowgirls. After finishing second at the state a year ago, she will meet up with current state champion Jolie Ziegler of Council Grove in the first round. The two 170 pounders are currently ranked second (Ziegler) and fourth in Division II.
Abilene has three first year wrestlers in Aly Brown, Emma Baugh and Jayce Mohr that should also be making the trip to Council Grove.
Abilene wrestlers will face off against Northern Heights, Ell Saline, Buhler, Cottonwood Falls, Hesston, Smoky Valley, Marion, McPherson, Whitewater-Remington and Council Grove at the district meet today in Council Grove.
Chapman High School will be sending sophomore Chelsey Armbruster to compete in the 235 class at the district meet in Marysville. Armbruster is currently ranked second in the state at 235. She placed sixth a year ago at the girls state tournament. Armbruster will meet up with wrestlers from Atchison, Clay center, Effingham-Atchison County, Highland-Doniphan West, Holton, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Rossville, Sabetha, Silver Lake, Wamego and Marysville.
The Cowboys and Fighting Irish teams will both travel to Wamego on Saturday to begin their journeys to the state finals. Wamego will host schools from Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, Smoky Valley, McPherson, Rock Creek and Wamego.
Abilene, currently ranked ninth in Class 4A, will send four currently ranked wrestlers to Wamego on Saturday. Freshman Tucker Cell takes his second place state ranking and his undefeated record at 113 into the competition. Cell recently won the Wrestler of the Tournament award at the Beloit meet. Junior Kaleb Stroda and Javin Welsh are both ranked sixth at 126 and 132 respectively with hopes of a district championship. Sophomore Braden Wilson, currently ranked second in 138, is also working for a district championship.
Abilene head coach James Stout should also have the rest of his team poised for qualification, or top four placers in their weight classes. Seniors Logan Buechman, Brandon Parker, Miller Unruh and Trenton Wuthnow, juniors Gavin Hight, Cooper Wuthnow and sophomores Aidan Henely, Christopher McClanahan, Tristan Randles, Eli Shubert and Dayton Wuthnow have been working for the past two weeks preparing the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.