Workers from Mammoth Sports Construction have returned to work at Abilene’s Cowboy Stadium this week after a short delay while acquiring permits.
Abilene superintendent of schools Greg Brown told the USD 435 Board of Education Monday morning during a brief special meeting that engineers from Mammoth had been meeting with engineers from the city of Abilene in regards to water and sewer usage issues at the project site. Brown believes that during the short break of demo at the stadium that plans have come together for both parties and that the workers would be back at it this week and people should see “significant progress.”
Board members asked Brown and board president Kyle Becker if the delay would cause a problem for the football season and Becker’s response was “As of today everything is still on schedule for the project to be complete by this coming season.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, workers had removed the old high jump landing and the south goal post was removed. Two sets of old bleachers and the east side storage shed had also been removed.
