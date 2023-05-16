Ian Wooldridge placed eighth in Class 4A State Tennis Tournament

Chapman junior Ian Wooldridge placed eighth in the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament Saturday in Pratt. Wooldridge is shown here earlier in the season at Abilene.

 Reflector-Chronicle File Photo

PRATT – Chapman junior Ian Wooldridge placed eighth place in singles at the Class 4A State Tennis Championships last Saturday in Pratt.

Wooldridge placed third at the Buhler Regional Tournament that qualified him for State. In his opening round Friday, Wooldridge defeated Payton Wade of El Dorado 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round. There he won 6-0, 6-2 over Lane Dobbs of Winfield. His third match on Friday pitted him against the overall number one seed Kale Groff of Independence. Groff won the match 6-0, 6-0 and he won the tournament on Saturday battling Wyatt Shultz of Parsons 7-5, 6-3 in the finals.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.