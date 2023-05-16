PRATT – Chapman junior Ian Wooldridge placed eighth place in singles at the Class 4A State Tennis Championships last Saturday in Pratt.
Wooldridge placed third at the Buhler Regional Tournament that qualified him for State. In his opening round Friday, Wooldridge defeated Payton Wade of El Dorado 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round. There he won 6-0, 6-2 over Lane Dobbs of Winfield. His third match on Friday pitted him against the overall number one seed Kale Groff of Independence. Groff won the match 6-0, 6-0 and he won the tournament on Saturday battling Wyatt Shultz of Parsons 7-5, 6-3 in the finals.
Wooldridge moved to the backside of the singles bracket where he first met and defeated a familiar foe in McPherson’s Ethan Elder 9-8(5). Elder placed fourth at Buhler’s Regional. Next, Wooldridge fell to Tanner Nolting of Parsons 9-3 and that sent him to face off against senior Jax Cornejo of Wellington in the seventh-place medal match. Cornejo, a senior that won the Winfield Regional, won the battle 9-5.
As mentioned, Independence senior Kale Groff won the tournament defeating Parsons freshman Wyatt Shultz in the championship. Buhler grabbed third and fourth with Davian Spies and Amos Harder. Bishop Miege’s Nate Hayward was fifth followed by Tanner Nolting (Parsons), Jax Cornejo (Wellington), Wooldridge (Chapman), Daniel Sullivan (Miege), Ethan Elder (McPherson), Bryson Archer (McPherson) and Owen Clapp (Independence).
Independence took home the doubles championship as well as Easton Morris and Camdon Julian defeated Parson’s Davis West and Conner Barcus for the second time in less than a week as they all finished one, two at the Independence Regional.
With the two championship trophies, Independence took the team title with 44 points followed by Parsons with 38 points and Buhler at 32. Chapman tied for ninth with seven points.
