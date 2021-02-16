TOWANDA – The Chapman Fighting Irish wrestling team took three qualifiers to the Class 4A Regional Tournament Saturday at Circle High School. Sophomore Justin Wisner-McLane finished fourth at 145 and will advance to the sub-state tournament this Saturday in McPherson.
Wisner-McLane won his first match of the day by pinning Roman Coldwell of Augusta. In the next round, Wisner-McLane lost a hard fought battle to Keegan Beavers (Dec. 8-2). Beavers won the championship over Talyn Pfizenmaier from Clay Center with a 6-5 decision.
The Chapman sophomore then moved to the consolation rounds and defeated Trenton Davis of Mulvane 10-3. Wisner-McLane moved into the third place match to face junior Drew Brown of Wamego. Brown won the match 5-2 to place third with Wisner-McLane finishing fourth. Both qualified for the next round at sub-state.
Senior Kyler Welling wrapped up his high school career with two matches at 160. Sophomore Brayden Lexow went 2-1 on the day to finish fifth place at 220 pounds.
Wisner-McLane (9-5) advances to the McPherson sub-state on Saturday where he is slated to wrestle Mason Hernandez of Goodland (24-5) in his first match.
KSHSAA 4A Regional 2 Results for Chapman
145 - Justin Wisner-McLane (9-5) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 won by fall over Roman Coldwell (Augusta) 18-13 (Fall 1:26)
• Semifinal - Keegan Beavers (Rose Hill) 41-2 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 (Dec 8-2)
• Cons. Semi - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 won by decision over Trenton Davis (Mulvane) 12-11 (Dec 10-3)
• 3rd Place Match - Drew Brown (Wamego) 25-3 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 (Dec 5-2)
160 - Kyler Welling (6-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Pierce Probasco (Rose Hill) 25-4 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-9 (Fall 4:15)
• Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Brown (Concordia) 16-11 won by major decision over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-9 (MD 12-0)
220 - Brayden Lexow (9-5) placed 5th and scored 3.5 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 9-5 won by tech fall over Eli Lynch (Winfield) 11-13 (TF-1.5 4:30 (17-2))
• Semifinal - Keegan McDonald (Clay Center Community) 26-4 won by major decision over Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 9-5 (MD 11-3)
• Cons. Semi - Dayton Bittle (St. George-Rock Creek) 25-12 won by decision over Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 9-5 (Dec 5-1)
• 5th Place Match - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 9-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Holt Williams (Augusta) 16-16 (SV-1 6-4)
