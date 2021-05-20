MAIZE – Erupting for 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Winfield Vikings exploded past the Abilene Cowgirls 17-2 in four innings at Regional Softball Wednesday afternoon at Maize South High School.
After having to wait a full day due to weather, the Abilene Cowgirls showed early signs of being ready to play and win against the fifth seeded Winfield team Wednesday in the opening game of what was to be the Clearwater Regional. Wet fields forced the move of the games to the turf field complex at Maize South High School.
The Cowgirls scored first in the game as they batted in the top of the first as freshman Hannah Walter lined a double to the center field fence. She advanced to third on a one-out single by senior Ashton Roth. Walter scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman Callie Powell to give Abilene a 1-0 advantage.
Winfield answered right away in the bottom half of the first when senior Emma Schumacher reached on a Cowgirl fielding error and moved to third on Abilene’s second error of the game. Haley Gedrose lined out to Abilene’s Autumn Fitzgeralds in center to score Schumacher to tie the game.
The Lady Vikings added to its lead with a pair of runs in the second on three hits and two Cowgirl fielding errors. Winfield took a 4-1 lead in the third on three bases on balls and a single.
Abilene came back with a run in the top of the fourth when Powell singled to lead off the inning and Emma Wildman laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move Powell to second. Powell moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jenna Hayes.
The wheels completely fell off for the Cowgirls in the fourth as Winfield manufactured a blow out win with 11 hits including four doubles and a homerun all with two out. The Vikings lashed the ball against four Abilene pitchers in the fourth to get the run rule win at 17-2.
“When we first started with Hannah’s double and we scored first, I was like this is great,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “I thought this is awesome, we are going to hit the ball hard and score runs. It didn’t continue after that. We made errors and their bats started rolling and they never stopped. They hit very well.”
The Cowgirls struggled hitting the ball for the most part in the game as Winfield’s Tessa Irwin held them to four hits and two runs through four innings. She didn’t give up a walk and struck out two. Walter had the first inning double for the Cowgirls but afterwards Roth, Powell and Taya Hoerner all singled once. Powell and Hayes were credited with RBI’s.
Winfield lashed out 15 hits in the shortened game with shortstop Crosby Curtis at three singles and Savannah Nickum had three hits including a pair of doubles and she drove in four. Schumacker had two doubles and drove in three while Sparks and Lauren Howerton had two hits each and first baseman Shyanna Fromm sent a two-run homer over the fence in the 13 run fourth inning.
Roth started in the circle for Abilene allowing seven runs, two earned, on five hits. She walked four and struck out one in two and one-thirds innings. Senior Brynna Ade was charged with six runs, one earned, and five hits in an inning an a third. She walked one batter. Freshman Zoey Debenham allowed four earned runs on four hits and Hayes gave up a hit in her time in the circle.
Abilene finishes the season 6-15 and it was the final game for Fitzgeralds, Roth and Ade in their career.
“The three seniors are really excellent leaders,” Taplin said. “They are going to be really hard to lose on the field. Not just on the field. Off the field they were very inspirational and all three of them are going to be missed. Two of them were our starting pitchers. I think the future looks bright though. Our JV team had a lot of success this season on the field and we have a lot of girls coming back that have had some varsity playing experience. We know we will come back stronger next year.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.