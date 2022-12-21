The Abilene Cowboys wrestling team hosted their annual pre holiday break tournament this past weekend and ended up with two individual champions.
Abilene seniors Christopher McClanahan (126) and Braden Wilson (157) both claimed their championships by going undefeated on the day. The Cowboys also had good efforts by several other wrestlers on the day as Eli Schubert (165) and Joseph Welsh (138) would finish in third place.
The Cowboys once again were dealing with some early season injuries and sickness as not all varsity wrestlers were unfortunately able to participate.
“We have some young varsity wrestlers who are learning and getting better every day. I am really proud of their progress early on this season,” said head coach James Stout. “Christopher and Braden came out with AHS tournament championships this weekend during their senior season. We are really happy for them both finishing out on top against tough competition.
We were without 2 strong competitors in Tucker (Cell) and Landon (Taplin) which would have undoubtedly pushed the team further up but our focus will be to rest, recover, and get better daily.”
Abilene’s next competition will be against #3 Augusta at home on Jan 5th.
Abilene High School Varsity Invitational Results for Abilene
106 - Jayden Krinhop
(7-4) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Trenton Frank (Scott Community) 9-5 won by decision over Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 7-4 (Dec 11-6)
Round 2 - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 7-4 won by fall over Kameron Cox (Pratt) 4-9 (Fall 2:34)
Round 3 - Tanner Sleichter (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 13-1 won by fall over Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 7-4 (Fall 2:57)
Consolation Bracket - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 7-4 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 7-4 won by fall over Kameron Cox (Pratt) 4-9 (Fall 2:28)
113 - Kayden Thrower
(3-7) placed 9th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Tayven Wilson (Marysville) 7-3 won by fall over Kayden Thrower (Abilene) 3-7 (Fall 0:47)
Round 3 - Kyle Rector (Salina-South) 9-9 won by decision over Kayden Thrower (Abilene) 3-7 (Dec 7-2)
Round 4 - Patrick Driggs (Phillipsburg) 11-1 won by fall over Kayden Thrower (Abilene) 3-7 (Fall 0:50)
Round 5 - Ryker DeSerano (Silver Lake) 7-8 won by decision over Kayden Thrower (Abilene) 3-7 (Dec 7-4)
9th Place Match - Kayden Thrower (Abilene) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)
120 - Zane Macoubrie
(7-6) placed 7th.
Round 2 - Waylon Ricker (Scott Community) 8-4 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-6 (Fall 2:21)
Round 3 - Drake Kirby (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 4-2 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-6 (Fall 3:06)
Round 4 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 - Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 7-7 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-6 (Fall 1:24)
7th Place Match - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-6 won by fall over Graham Dodge (Salina-Central HS) 2-10 (Fall 3:33)
120 - Lane Hoekman
(7-7) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
Round 1 - Drake Kirby (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 4-2 won by decision over Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 7-7 (Dec 10-3)
Round 3 - Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 7-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 4 - Waylon Ricker (Scott Community) 8-4 won by fall over Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 7-7 (Fall 3:45)
Round 5 - Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 7-7 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-6 (Fall 1:24)
5th Place Match - Garret Holmes (Silver Lake) 12-3 won by decision over Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 7-7 (Dec 3-1)
126 - Christopher McClanahan (12-0) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.
Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 12-0 won by fall over Hunter Hall (Salina-Central HS) 9-8 (Fall 0:24)
Round 3 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 12-0 won by fall over Gavin Driggs (Phillipsburg) 6-5 (Fall 1:24)
Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 12-0 won by fall over Jarret Rose (Marysville) 9-7 (Fall 0:39)
Semifinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 12-0 won by fall over Cayden Couchman (Scott Community) 9-3 (Fall 0:37)
1st Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 12-0 won by decision over Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 13-1 (Dec 7-1)
132 - Myles Callahan
(3-4) placed 6th.
Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 3-4 won by fall over Max Black (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 8-6 (Fall 4:41)
Round 2 - Abram Owings (Salina-Central HS) 14-4 won by major decision over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 3-4 (MD 15-2)
Quarterfinal - Ayden Presson (Scott Community) 10-4 won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 3-4 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 3-4 won by fall over Parker Gillen (Silver Lake) 6-9 (Fall 0:23)
5th Place Match - Parker Farr (Abilene) 6-5 won by decision over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 3-4 (Dec 3-0)
132 - Parker Farr (6-5) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Parker Farr (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Trenton Schreiner (Chapman) 8-9 (Fall 1:29)
Round 2 - Ayden Presson (Scott Community) 10-4 won by fall over Parker Farr (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 1:31)
Quarterfinal - Abram Owings (Salina-Central HS) 14-4 won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) 6-5 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 1 - Parker Farr (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Brock Burgess (McPherson) 7-7 (Fall 0:25)
5th Place Match - Parker Farr (Abilene) 6-5 won by decision over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 3-4 (Dec 3-0)
138 - Pierce Casteel
(9-5) placed 4th.
Round 1 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 9-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Alex Rodriguez (Scott Community) 10-5 (SV-1 8-6)
Round 2 - Taye Wilson (Pratt) 12-2 won by fall over Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 9-5 (Fall 3:05)
Round 3 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 9-5 won by fall over Jackson Irwin (Phillipsburg) 1-10 (Fall 3:00)
Championship Bracket - Gable Fredrickson (Marysville) 11-4 won by fall over Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 9-5 (Fall 0:18)
3rd Place Match - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 12-3 won by major decision over Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 9-5 (MD 10-1)
138 - Joseph Welsh (12-3) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 12-3 won by fall over Bryson Crotinger (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 8-5 (Fall 2:46)
Round 2 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 12-3 won by fall over Charlie Slothower (Salina-Central HS) 6-7 (Fall 2:40)
Round 3 - Gable Fredrickson (Marysville) 11-4 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 12-3 (Dec 4-1)
Championship Bracket - Taye Wilson (Pratt) 12-2 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 12-3 (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 12-3 won by major decision over Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 9-5 (MD 10-1)
157 - Braden Wilson
(14-1) placed 1st and scored 33.0 team points.
Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-1 won by fall over Grant Spreer (Silver Lake) 2-10 (Fall 0:28)
Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-1 won by fall over Blaze Gossman (Scott Community) 9-6 (Fall 0:56)
Round 4 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-1 won by fall over Atticus Guenther (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 3-6 (Fall 1:43)
Round 5 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-1 won by fall over Carter Wassenberg (Marysville) 11-5 (Fall 0:45)
1st Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-1 won by decision over Cooper Reves (McPherson) 13-1 (Dec 8-3)
165 - Tristan Randles
(5-6) placed 7th.
Round 1 - Kayden Hudson (Phillipsburg) 13-6 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 5-6 (Dec 7-2)
Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 5-6 won by decision over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 1-5 (Dec 8-4)
Round 4 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-4 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 5-6 (Dec 4-0)
Round 5 - Peyton Augustine (Salina-South) 9-8 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 5-6 (Fall 2:50)
7th Place Match - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 5-6 won by fall over Aiden Lovelady (Silver Lake) 6-8 (Fall 0:30)
165 - Eli Schubert (10-4) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
Round 1 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-4 won by fall over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 1-5 (Fall 5:08)
Round 2 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-4 won by fall over Peyton Augustine (Salina-South) 9-8 (Fall 1:54)
Round 4 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-4 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 5-6 (Dec 4-0)
Round 5 - Kayden Hudson (Phillipsburg) 13-6 won by major decision over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-4 (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-4 won by fall over Brock Crome (Marysville) 5-8 (Fall 0:32)
175 - Aidan Henely (6-7) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-7 won by decision over Christian Taylor (Girard) 4-5 (Dec 7-4)
Round 2 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-7 won by fall over Jacob Irwin (Scott Community) 5-8 (Fall 5:20)
Round 3 - Kyle Strother (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 9-4 won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-7 (Dec 9-6)
Championship Bracket - Jase Fitzmorris (McPherson) 9-4 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-7 (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match - Trenton Rollenhagen (Silver Lake) 7-6 won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-7 (Dec 4-2)
190 - Heath Hoekman
(4-6) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Catch Delaney (McPherson) 6-4 won by fall over Heath Hoekman (Abilene) 4-6 (Fall 5:36)
Round 2 - Heath Hoekman (Abilene) 4-6 won by major decision over Dalton Slaughter (Pratt) 5-7 (MD 12-4)
Round 3 - Heath Hoekman (Abilene) 4-6 won by fall over Tage Skocny (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 6-8 (Fall 4:29)
Championship Bracket - Trace Hanchett (Phillipsburg) 13-6 won by major decision over Heath Hoekman (Abilene) 4-6 (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match - Catch Delaney (McPherson) 6-4 won by fall over Heath Hoekman (Abilene) 4-6 (Fall 2:06)
285 - Gavin Runyon (9-8) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 9-8 won by fall over Zach Benso (Girard) 1-4 (Fall 0:54)
Round 2 - Dakota Slupianek (Marysville) 11-5 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 9-8 (Fall 0:52)
Round 3 - Drake Van Scoyoc (Pratt) 9-4 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 9-8 (Fall 0:27)
Round 4 - Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 9-8 won by fall over Tyson McMillan (Salina-Central HS) 0-5 (Fall 2:14)
Round 5 - Dammian Hightower (Salina-South) 8-5 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 9-8 (Fall 1:21)
Team Scores: 1 Scott Community 218.5, 2 Marysville 161.5, 3 Abilene 159.0, 4 McPherson 151.5, 5 Phillipsburg 146.5, 6 Pratt 124.0, 7 Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 122.0, 8 Salina-Central HS 106.0, 9 Silver Lake 61.0, 10 Salina-South 56.0, 11 Girard 46.0,12 Chapman 28.0
