The Abilene Cowboys wrestling team hosted their annual pre holiday break tournament this past weekend and ended up with two individual champions.  

Abilene seniors Christopher McClanahan (126) and Braden Wilson (157) both claimed their championships by going undefeated on the day.  The Cowboys also had good efforts by several other wrestlers on the day as Eli Schubert (165) and Joseph Welsh (138) would finish in third place.  

 

