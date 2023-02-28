With all seven wrestlers earning team points at the 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Salina over the weekend, the Abilene Cowboys finished in the top ten in eighth place.
Highlighting the tournament were third place finishes by Braden Wilson at 157 pounds, Christopher McClanahan at 126 pounds, and Tucker Cell at 144 pounds. All three wrestlers successfully fought their way back on the backside of the bracket to earn their placing.
Of the three Christopher McClanahan had the longest journey to success as he fell by decision in the Championship Quarterfinals to the eventual state champion Marcus Terry, from Augusta High School. McClanahan then went on to win four straight matches to finish out the backside for his third place finish. McClanahan finishes the season with a record of 39-6 and became a multiple state placer.
Both Tucker Cell and Braden Wilson earned their third place finishes after initially falling by decision in the Championship Semifinals.
After opening with two pins, Cell found himself matched up against Andale’s Owen Eck in a championship semifinal that was one of the biggest and most anticipated matches of the entire state tournament. Both Cell and Eck returned this season as juniors and two time defending champions.
With nearly the entire arena audience watching the match, the undefeated Eck outlasted Cell by a 10-5 decision. For Cell, it marked his third loss of the season, all to Eck, and now he has still only career high school losses to only two different wrestlers. Cell then dominated his way through the backside bracket and finished in third place.
After also losing by decision in the Championship Semifinals to Andale’s Jonah Meyer, Braden Wilson finished in third place by picking up wins on the backside of the bracket against a wrestler from Hugoton, and Paola. For the senior Wilson, he finished his career at 41-7 and was a four time state qualifier.
Abilene’s other four wrestlers Landon Taplin, Joseph Welsh, Eli Schubert, and Gage Taylor all won at least a match at the state tournament that lead to team points.
Comments by head wrestling coach James Stout:
“The kids competed their hearts out,” he said.
“Their progress throughout the season has been remarkable. The Team achievements exceeded all our expectations as we look back on this season. Credit goes to these upperclassmen who led by example by staying positive and improving, even working with them, teaching them technique and how to train.
It really helped our dual team and laid a foundation for the future. We are going to miss these seniors, Christopher McClanahan, Tristan Randles, Aidan Henely, Braden Wilson, and Eli Schubert. They have been a true joy to know and be a part of their journey. Our coaches: Corey Casteel, Curtis Rein, Darren Whiteley, and Tagen Lambotte are a special group that not only know the sport but care for the kids, know how to motivate them and are instrumental in the success of our program. I truly believe they help make these kids stronger and more resilient young Men and Women.
The parents and families who support us are also very important in making this all work. They go way beyond taking care of their own kids, it is amazing to see the support. Very proud to stand alongside these great people I frequently call our Wrestling Family.”
Results for Abilene
106: Gage Taylor
(Abilene) - DNP
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Tristen Cox (Andale) over Gage Taylor (Abilene) (Fall 0:56)
Varsity - Cons. Round 1 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) over Chaston Goleman (Altamont-Labette County) (Fall 1:27)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Mason Gibbons (Independence) over Gage Taylor (Abilene) (MD 10-2)
126: Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) - 3rd
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over Blake Slavin (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) (Fall 1:07)
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Marcus Terry (Augusta) over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) (Dec 10-3)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over Brody Latto (Paola) (Fall 0:19)
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over J`Lee Collins (Louisburg) (Fall 2:51)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over Knox Karnowski (Wamego) (Dec 6-4)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over Kaeden McCarty (Colby) (Fall 1:31)
138: Joseph Welsh
(Abilene) - DNP
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Grady Fox (Augusta) over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) (Fall 3:51)
Varsity - Cons. Round 1 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) over Ethan Williams (Baldwin) (Fall 3:35)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Wark (Colby) over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) (Dec 8-2)
144: Tucker Cell
(Abilene) - 3rd
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Maurice Fuller (Mulvane) (Fall 1:05)
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Tucker Williams (Burlington) (Fall 2:58)
Varsity - Semifinals - Owen Eck (Andale) over Tucker Cell (Abilene) (Dec 10-5)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Brody Gomez (Fort Scott) (MD 16-3)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Blake Winsor (Pratt) (Fall 0:21)
150: Landon Taplin
(Abilene) - DNP
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Wyatt Frazier (Frontenac) (MD 12-2)
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Cannon Carey (Augusta) over Landon Taplin (Abilene) (TF 15-0 3:53)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Kelby Eck (Andale) (Dec 4-2)
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Collin McDaniel (Scott Community) over Landon Taplin (Abilene) (Dec 7-0)
157: Braden Wilson
(Abilene) - 3rd
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Brayden Hirschmann (Baldwin) (M. For.)
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Charlie Zeller (Paola) (Fall 1:10)
Varsity - Semifinals - Jonah Meyer (Andale) over Braden Wilson (Abilene) (Dec 7-1)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Adam Mendoza (Hugoton) (MD 10-2)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Charlie Zeller (Paola) (Dec 7-3)
165: Eli Schubert
(Abilene) - DNP
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Ian Aouad (Andale) over Eli Schubert (Abilene) (Fall 2:28)
Varsity - Cons. Round 1 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) over Luke Greenfield (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) (Dec 11-4)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Jayden Fletcher (Holton) over Eli Schubert (Abilene) (Fall 3:28)
