James Stout with third place state finishers Tucker Cell, Christopher McClanahan and Braden Wilson

Abilene High School head wrestling coach James Stout, along with third place state finishers Tucker Cell, Christopher McClanahan and Braden Wilson.  

 Brad Anderson

With all seven wrestlers earning team points at the 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Salina over the weekend, the Abilene Cowboys finished in the top ten in eighth place.   

Highlighting the tournament were third place finishes by Braden Wilson at 157 pounds, Christopher McClanahan at 126 pounds, and Tucker Cell at 144 pounds.  All three wrestlers successfully fought their way back on the backside of the bracket to earn their placing.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.