Wanting to “go out with a bang” Abilene senior Will Stroda will hit the mats Friday and Saturday at the Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Salina for the final time in high school career.
Stroda, state runner up last year at 113, repeated as regional champion this year at 126 pounds. He has qualified all four years of his high school career and has medaled twice after picking up the silver medal a year ago.
His goal clearly this year is the top step of the podium.
A product of the Abilene Kids Club, Stroda has been wrestling since he was three years old. He wrestled as a Longhorn at Abilene Middle School and is ending his career as a record setting Abilene Cowboy.
This season, Stroda (30-4) established new marks at AHS by record 109 pins to date. The old record stood at 92. He has around 150 wins to his credit surpassing the old mark of 144.
“I want to go out with a bang and give it my all,” Stroda said. “Because this will be the end of it.”
Following graduation this spring, Stroda plans on attending Kansas State University to major in Animal Science and pre-vet with a goal to be a veterinary specializing in embryo transfer.
“I have been working at Blue Stem Embryo Transfer Center with Casey Barton,” he said. “I am getting a lot of experience out there.”
Stroda has been working hard this week in preparation for his final matches of his career with doing his very best and climbing that state championship podium step.
“I just expect to go out and make weight both days,” he said. “I need to stay healthy and I’ll be going hard every match. I want to keep progressing and get away with the wins.”
Stroda is one of six Cowboys to qualify for the state meet this season. Joining him in Salina looking to score team points for Abilene and collect individual medals will be freshman Christopher McClanahan (25-14) at 106, sophomore Cooper Wuthnow (16-14) at 113, sophomore Kaleb Stroda (24-8) at 120, freshman Braden Wilson (24-16) at 132 and senior Colby Mohr (8-3) at 195.
Will Stroda sees this year at state as extra special because his younger brother Kaleb also qualified for the Cowboys.
“It means a lot just to have him as a member of my family,” Will said. “It’s been a family tradition for my family. We are really into wrestling. It just means a lot having my brother there.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
