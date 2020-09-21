LAWRENCE – Both the Kansas State men’s and women’s cross country teams surged to nice starts at the Bob Timmons Classic on Saturday (September 19) morning, which led to runner-up finishes in the first meet of the 2020 season at Rim Rock Farm.
Opening the season with aspirations of climbing up the Big 12 rankings this year, the Wildcats competed well with the likes of Iowa State and Kansas, as both teams had four runners finish in the top-10 in between both races to earn runner-up team finishes. The men’s team earned 40 points in the 6k event, while the women’s squad jetted early and often in the 5k race to secure 60 points in the second race of the day.
“The men ran well today,” said head coach Ryun Godfrey. “We had our top-four runners together for the majority of the race. We will need to hold together for a longer stretch as we prepare for championship racing. The women ran well today. It was a shame to see Jaybe (Shufelberger) suffer from an asthma attack during the race. She had to stop and throw up but then jumped back into the race again. It was a gritty performance.
“Kassidy (Johnson) had a good race and Sydney (Burton) is significantly better from last year. I am very impressed with her efforts. Cailan (Steward) and Helen (Giefer) gave great efforts in the closing meters of the race to help us beat Kansas. I was very happy to see that kind of determination.”
Junior Kassidy Johnson led the way for the K-State women with a pace of 18:09.0, which helped her claim a spot at fifth place while junior Cooper Schroeder showed why he is the catalyst of the men’s team, posting a time of 18:26.9 to claim the fourth-overall spot in the men’s 6k race.
After taking nearly a year off of racing in cross country events for the Wildcats, Johnson returned to the course with a sense of conviction as the Wichita, Kansas native locked up her second-straight top-10 performance in Lawrence, Kansas, which goes all the way back to the 2018 Rim Rock Collegiate Classic.
“Going into this race, my coach gave me his goal time for me to accomplish,” said Johnson. “At first, I had a lot of doubts. But his expectations are pretty spot on, so I decided that if he believed in me, then I could believe in myself, too. I’ve put in a lot of miles since my last cross country race, so I just tried to put faith in my training and went into the race with the goal of believing in myself and focusing on what could go right instead of what could go wrong.
“I didn’t race last year due to injury and I’m pretty inexperienced in cross country, so my confidence going in today was low. Because of my performance, however, today meant I could prove to myself that all the work we’ve been putting in over the last couple of years has paid off. This reminded me how incredibly grateful I am to be injury free and to compete with my team again!”
Schroeder turned in another successful outing at Rim Rock Farm with his second-straight top-10 overall finish on the course, as he closed out the 2018 Rim Rock Collegiate Classic at the top of the leaderboards.
“Going into the race, we had our sights set on beating Kansas, which is something we haven’t done in two years,” said Schroeder. “So, for me, I wanted to go out with the top group and try to give my team the lowest score possible. We knew coming into the race that Iowa State was a very talented group, so we wanted to focus on running with our teammates and continue to catch people one-by-one.
“I think today was a good step in the right direction. Some guys had PR’s and some guys learned a lot from the race. We just got to keep training hard and try to stay healthy for the rest of the season.”
Senior Noah Stevenson began his final season by completing the 6k run in the top five of the leader board for the men’s team. The Merriam, Kansas resident jolted across Rim Rock Farm at a pace of 18:27.9, which gave him a new personal record and the fifth-overall spot.
Sophomore Kerby Depenbusch followed up both Schroeder and Stevenson in the men’s race with a pace of 18:51.4, good for 10th overall. Newcomer Stephen Kielhofner proved that he was ready for Big 12 racing, as he posted a time of 19:01.7 to finish in 11th overall.
Sophomores Jack Thomas, Hadley Splechter and Jack Moore finished their day at Rim Rock Farm in the top-20 standings. Thomas paced himself into the 13th overall position with a time of 19:07.7, while Splechter recorded a time of 19:10.0 to end in 14th place. Moore notched a new personal best in the race at 19:15.4 to secure his spot at 16th overall. Sophomore Mike Rohlinger completed his 6k run just outside of the top-20 standings in 21st place at a pace of 19:28.9.
More of the newcomers filled out the back end of the results board for the K-State men, as freshmen Aiden Higgerson (27th, 20:06.6), Christian Buehler (29th, 20:12.6) and Will Carrol (31st, 20:19.6) all performed admirably in their first outings in a Wildcat uniform.
Senior runner Travis Hodge rounded out the day for the K-State men in 32nd place at a time of 20:31.8, which is a new personal best.
The K-State women showed great improvement from a year ago, as six women ended the 5k race in the top-20 standings (Johnson, Sydney Burton, Emma Lucas, Cailan Steward, Helen Giefer and Jaybe Shufelberger). Burton got off to a nice start in the race to clinch a position at 11th overall due to her pace of 18:44.6, which shattered her previous best. Steward ran hard down the final stretch to help K-State to its second-place performance as she turned in a time of 19:31.6 to finish 17th overall.
Redshirt freshmen Emma Lucas and Helen Giefer, who did not compete in the 2019 cross country season, posted efficient outings at Rim Rock Farm, as Lucas scored a spot at 13th place with a time of 19:04.2, while Giefer managed her way around the course to earn a spot at 18th place with a pace of 19:33.6.
2019 All-Big 12 performer Jaybe Shufelberger found her second wind during the 5k run to pull out a gutty 20th-place finish after succumbing to an asthma attack early on in the race. Sophomore Delaney Kemp closed out the women’s race at 24th overall and crossed the line at 20:21.3.
Iowa State would claim the victories in both the men’s and women’s races at the Bob Timmons Classic. The Cyclone men ran to the win in the 6k race with 20 points while the women’s squad crossed the line with 16 team points. ISU runners Wesley Kiptoo and Cailie Logue both clinched the individual victories, as Kiptoo crossed the finish line in the men’s race at 18:06.0, while Logue continued her dominance around the Big 12 in the women’s race at a time of 17:08.4.
The Wildcats will now have two weeks to prepare for the second meet of the 2020 season as the team will head down south to compete in the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 3. The site of the meet will take place at the OSU Cross Country Course.
“The ‘Cats are different team this year and we’re excited for the future,” said Schroeder.
