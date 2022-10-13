WICHITA – Junior running back Aiden Whitley ran for almost 400 yards while scoring five touchdowns to lead the Chapman Fighting Irish to a 62-36 Class 3A District football game win over Wichita Trinity Academy Friday night in Wichita.
Whitley took the handoff 47 times in the game for 396 yards and his five scores as the Fighting Irish rolled to the win. Sophomore Cade Hanney had 89 yards on six carries and sophomore Cooper Lewis rushed for two scores while picking up 67 yards on six carries. Junior Ian Suther had a 12-yard run to cap off Chapman’s rushing yardage.
Senior quarterback Nick Anderson completed a 34-yard pass play to Suther during the game. Anderson only attempted three passes as the Irish were successful on the ground.
The Irish defense held Trinity to 105 yards on the ground, but they were able to score four times through the air as Donald Collier caught 12 passes for 228 yards and three scores. Wertenberger had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. Trinity freshman Yamnoel Oyola had four grabs for 65 yards as the team accounted for 21 receptions and 359 yards.
Lewis led the Irish with 13 tackles while Weston Langvardt added eight, Brayden Lexow had six stops and Suther, Michael Shipman, Ryan Clark and Ben Griffis all finished with five each. Langvardt and Lexow were credited with sacks and Blake Hornaday swatted down three passes. Griffis was credited with two caused fumbles and he and Ryan Clark recovered them for the Irish.
Chapman improves to 2-4 on the year and will host Hesston (4-2) in a Class 3A District Six contest this week. Chapman is currently third in the district at 1-1 behind Wichita Collegiate and Hesston. Clearwater (1-2) and Trinity (0-3) round out the district.
