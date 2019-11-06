First Team
Carrie Roe, Herington Jr.
Hannah Riedy, Rural Vista, Sr.
Holly Brockmeier, Rural Vista, Sr.
Lily Boughfman, Little River, Soph
Tia Moddelmog, Canton Galva, Sr.
Abbie Hudson, Little River, Sr.
Meghan Brockmeier, Rural Vista, Jr.
Tristyn Kremeier, Herington, Soph
Alyssa Rspinoza, Centre, Jr.
Kaleigh Guhr, Goessel, Soph
Jaylie Bergkamp, Little River, Sr.
Samantha Espinoza, Centre, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Merrick Robinson, Elyria Christian, Jr.
Jayci Mastre, Canton Galva, Sr.
Amber Brockmeier, Rural Vista, Jr.
Raechel Boese, Goessel, Jr.
Halle Rutschman, Herington, Soph
Mya Winter, Peabody-Burns, Soph
Coach of the Year
Lisa Beye, Herington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.