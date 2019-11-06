First Team

Carrie Roe, Herington Jr.

Hannah Riedy, Rural Vista, Sr.

Holly Brockmeier, Rural Vista, Sr.

Lily Boughfman, Little River, Soph

Tia Moddelmog, Canton Galva, Sr.

Abbie Hudson, Little River, Sr.

Meghan Brockmeier, Rural Vista, Jr.

Tristyn Kremeier, Herington, Soph

Alyssa Rspinoza, Centre, Jr.

Kaleigh Guhr, Goessel, Soph

Jaylie Bergkamp, Little River, Sr.

Samantha Espinoza, Centre, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Merrick Robinson, Elyria Christian, Jr.

Jayci Mastre, Canton Galva, Sr.

Amber Brockmeier, Rural Vista, Jr.

Raechel Boese, Goessel, Jr.

Halle Rutschman, Herington, Soph

Mya Winter, Peabody-Burns, Soph

Coach of the Year

Lisa Beye, Herington

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

