Team Scores:
Boys
Goessel 137, Canton-Galva 74, Solomon 69, Wakefield 60, Herington 55, Little River 49, Peabody-Burns 44, Rural Vista 32, Elyria Christian 15 and LS Centre 2.
Girls
Elyria Christian 99, Herington 94, Little River 84, Rural Vista 82, Wakefield 67, Goessel 58, LS Centre 31, Solomon 18, Canton-Galva 13 and Peabody Burns 8.
Individual Results (Top 6)
Boys Long Jump
(Partridge, Peabody-Burns, 1st 19-10.5)
Alex Herbel, Solomon, 2nd 19-1
Girls 800M
(Stephenson, Little River, 1st 2:36.75)
Madi Becker, Herington, 3rd 2:47.23
Girls Shot Put
Emma Seidl, Solomon, 1st 40-7
Carrie Roe, Herington, 2nd 34-10.25
Kacie Acres, Rural Vista, 4th 34-4.50
Jada Lee, Rural Vista, 6th 33-9.25
Girls 4x100m Relay
(Little River, 1st 54.61)
Rural Vista, 3rd 55.89
Herington, 4th 55.92
Boys 1600M
(Darrah, Canton-Galva, 1st 4:54.48)
Tyus Becker, Herington, 4th 5:20.62
Perry Steele, Solomon, 5th 5:32.87
Girls Javelin
Carrie Roe, Herington, 1st 110-7
Amber Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 2nd 107-1
Girls 4x400m Relay
(Little River, 1st 4:26.54)
Herington, 4th 4:58.85
Rural Vista, 6th 5:56.37
Boys 4x400m Relay
(Canton-Galva, 1st 3:45.71)
Solomon, 4th 4:02.25
Herington, 6th 4:04.68
Girls Pole Vault
Amber Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 1st 7-6
Girls Discus
Carrie Roe, Herington, 1st 122-6
Emma Seidl, Solomon, 2nd 106-0
Jada Lee, Rural Vista, 3rd 106-0
Emma Alt, Herington, 6th 91-1
Boys Javelin
(Vann, Wakefield, 1st 154-11)
Kevin Gerhke, Herington, 4th 124-1
Girls 4x800m Relay
Herington, 1st 11:29.63
Rural Vista, 5th 12:49.02
Boys Triple Jump
(Reynolds, Peabody-Burns, 1st 40-7.75)
Spencer Krause, Solomon, 4th 38-11.25
Colby Lollar, Herington, 6th 37-5.75
Boys 3200M
(Becker, Canton-Galva, 1st 11:21.40)
Perry Steele, Solomon, 5th 12:41.44
Girls 100M
(Peters, Elyria Christian, 1st 13.76)
Cami Jacobson, Rural Vista, 3rd 14.42
Julianna Fisher, Herington, 5th 14.80
Girls Long Jump
(Deines, LS Centre, 1st 15-7.25)
Julianna Fisher, Herington, 2nd 15-4.25
Meghan Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 3rd 15-3.50
Girls 200M
(Peters, Elyria Christian, 1st 27.61)
Julianna Fisher, Herington, 2nd 29-07
Cami Jacobson, Rural Vista, 4th 29.54
Boys Discus
Cameron Campuzano, Rural Vista, 1st 141-1
Nathan Vinduska, Herington, 3rd 110-0
Boys 200M
(Struber, Canton-Galva, 1st 23.73)
Ridley Swader, Herington, 2nd 24.34
Girls 1600M
(Peters, Elyria Christian, 1st 5:59.21)
Madi Becker, Herington, 4th 6:36.24
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 5th 6:38.83
Girls Triple Jump
(Stephenson, Little River, 1st 33-8.5)
Meghan Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 2nd 32-3
Bailey Rapp, Rural Vista, 5th 28-10
Boys 400M
Connor LaRosa, Herington, 1st 54.28
Lucas Newcomer, Solomon, 2nd 56.64
Boys High Jump
(Olander, Little River, 1st 5-9)
Dawson Duryea, Solomon, 3rd 5-6
Dakota Rice, Solomon, 5th 4-8
Girls 100m Hurdles
(Sawyer, Goessel, 1st 17.41)
Amber Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 3rd 18.23
Girls High Jump
(Peters, Elyria Christian, 1st 5-0)
Meghan Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 4th 4-10
Boys 110m Hurdles
(Bryant, Goessel, 1st 17.17)
Scott Robinson, Solomon, 2nd 19.38
Alex Baize, Solomon, 3rd 19.98
Korey Meier, Herington, 5th 21.55
Boys 800M
(Becker, Canton-Galva, 1st 2:13.90)
Tyus Becker, Herington, 2nd 2:16.53
Parker Stilwell, Rural Vista, 5th 2:20.60
Porter Hynes, Solomon, 6th 2:20.76
Boys 4x800m Relay
(Goessel, 1st 9:17.84)
Solomon, 3rd 11:45.26
Girls 400M
(Peters, Elyria Christian, 1st 1:01.52)
Cami Jacobson, Rural Vista, 3rd 1:07.11
Girls 300m Hurdles
(Sawyer, Goessel, 1st 49.62)
Halle Rutschman, Herington, 2nd 53.52
Boys 300m Hurdles
(McMannis, Canton-Galva, 1st 44.31)
Scott Robinson, Solomon, 4th 47.15
Boys 100M
(Struber, Canton-Galva, 1st 11.55)
Ridley Swader, Herington, 2nd 11.99
Boys Shot Put
Dylan Worrell, Rural Vista, 1st 49-4.5
Cameron Campuzano, Rural Vista, 2nd 45-8.5
Ajay Brown, Rural Vista, 5th 38-1
Nathan Vinduska, Harington, 6th 36-8.75
Boys 4x100m Relay
(Goessel, 1st 46.68)
Solomon, 2nd 47.87
Herington, 5th 49.01
Girls 3200M
(Severson, Wakefield, 1st 14:12.08)
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 2nd 14:27.51
Angie Linder, Rural Vista, 5th 16:32.05
Addison Makovec, Herington, 6th 17:16.46
