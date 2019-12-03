First Team
Landon Everett, Canton-Galva, SR
Jay Nightingale, Canton-Galva, SR
Nick Pearson, Canton-Galva, SR
Kinser Colgin, Canton-Galva, SR
Jensen Riffel, Centre, SR
Braxton Smith, Centre, SR
Dalton Stika, Centre, SR
Dylan Lindeman, Goessel, SR
Jacob Hagewood, Goessel, SR
Luke Wiens, Goessel, JR
Matt Anschutz, Herington, JR
Jayden Garrison, Little River, JR
Graham Stephens, Little River, JR
Brayden Sears, Little River, SR
Zane Kratzer, Little River, SR
Andrew Hauck, Peabody-Burns, SR
Thomas Page, Peabody-Burns, SR
Dylan Hynes, Solomon, SO
Brock Nelson, Solomon, SR
Dylan Worrell, Rural Vista, JR
Jack Krueger, Wakefield, SR
Honorable
Mention
Brandon Huff, Canton-Galva, JR
Aidan Svoboda, Centre, SR
Kale Funk, Goessel, JR
Junior Mathews, Herington, JR
Keaton Richardson, Little River, JR
Noah Reynolds, Peabody-Burns, SO
Cameron Campuzano, Rural Vista, JR
Tyler Lantz, Solomon, SR
Trevor Uken, Wakefield, SO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.