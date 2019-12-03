First Team

Landon Everett, Canton-Galva, SR

Jay Nightingale, Canton-Galva, SR

Nick Pearson, Canton-Galva, SR

Kinser Colgin, Canton-Galva, SR

Jensen Riffel, Centre, SR

Braxton Smith, Centre, SR

Dalton Stika, Centre, SR

Dylan Lindeman, Goessel, SR

Jacob Hagewood, Goessel, SR

Luke Wiens, Goessel, JR

Matt Anschutz, Herington, JR

Jayden Garrison, Little River, JR

Graham Stephens, Little River, JR

Brayden Sears, Little River, SR

Zane Kratzer, Little River, SR

Andrew Hauck, Peabody-Burns, SR

Thomas Page, Peabody-Burns, SR

Dylan Hynes, Solomon, SO

Brock Nelson, Solomon, SR

Dylan Worrell, Rural Vista, JR

Jack Krueger, Wakefield, SR

Honorable

Mention

Brandon Huff, Canton-Galva, JR

Aidan Svoboda, Centre, SR

Kale Funk, Goessel, JR

Junior Mathews, Herington, JR

Keaton Richardson, Little River, JR

Noah Reynolds, Peabody-Burns, SO

Cameron Campuzano, Rural Vista, JR

Tyler Lantz, Solomon, SR

Trevor Uken, Wakefield, SO

