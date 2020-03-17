2020 Wheat State League All League Basketball Team
Boys Team
First Team
Jayden Garrison, JR, Little River
Dylan Lindeman, SR, Goessel
Tyson Struber, SO, Canton Galva
Zach Stucky, JR, Elyria Christian
Cameron Campuzano, JR, Rural Vista
Trey Rolfs, JR, Little River
Braxton Lafferty, FR, Little River
Jensen Riffel, SR, Centre
Makaen Hastings, FR, Solomon
Alec Vann, JR, Wakefield
Honorable Mention
Jacob Hagewood, SR, Goessel
Jackson Stone, SR, Elyria Christian
Bret Anderson, JR, Elyria Christian
Trevor Kirby, SR, Solomon
Nate Zogleman, JR, Goessel
Coach of the Year
Curtis Guhr, Goessel
