2020 Wheat State League All League Basketball Team

Boys Team

First Team

Jayden Garrison, JR, Little River

Dylan Lindeman, SR, Goessel

Tyson Struber, SO, Canton Galva

Zach Stucky, JR, Elyria Christian

Cameron Campuzano, JR, Rural Vista

Trey Rolfs, JR, Little River

Braxton Lafferty, FR, Little River

Jensen Riffel, SR, Centre

Makaen Hastings, FR, Solomon

Alec Vann, JR, Wakefield

Honorable Mention

Jacob Hagewood, SR, Goessel

Jackson Stone, SR, Elyria Christian

Bret Anderson, JR, Elyria Christian

Trevor Kirby, SR, Solomon

Nate Zogleman, JR, Goessel

Coach of the Year

Curtis Guhr, Goessel

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.