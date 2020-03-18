2020 Wheat State League All League

Basketball Team

Girls Team

First Team

Hannah Riedy, SR, Rural Vista

Kelsey Hett, SR, Centre

Carrie Roe, JR, Herington

Tia Moddelmog, SR, Canton Galva

Emma McBride, SR, Little River

Alyssa Espinoza, JR, Centre

Holly Brockmeier, SR, Rural Vista

Lily Boughfman, SO, Little River

Tea Copenhaver, SR, Wakefield

Kelci Sly, SR, Rural Vista

Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Schmucker, JR, Goessel

Tristyn Kremeier, SO, Herington

Kylee Penner, SO, Elyria Christian

Samantha Espinoza, JR, Centre

Emma Seidl, JR, Solomon

Coach of the Year

David Hughes, Wakefield

