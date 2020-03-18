2020 Wheat State League All League
Basketball Team
Girls Team
First Team
Hannah Riedy, SR, Rural Vista
Kelsey Hett, SR, Centre
Carrie Roe, JR, Herington
Tia Moddelmog, SR, Canton Galva
Emma McBride, SR, Little River
Alyssa Espinoza, JR, Centre
Holly Brockmeier, SR, Rural Vista
Lily Boughfman, SO, Little River
Tea Copenhaver, SR, Wakefield
Kelci Sly, SR, Rural Vista
Honorable Mention
Elizabeth Schmucker, JR, Goessel
Tristyn Kremeier, SO, Herington
Kylee Penner, SO, Elyria Christian
Samantha Espinoza, JR, Centre
Emma Seidl, JR, Solomon
Coach of the Year
David Hughes, Wakefield
