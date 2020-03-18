Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.