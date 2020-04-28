The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo committee realizes the struggles our rodeo fans, sponsors and volunteers have gone through with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Our hearts go out to those of you who have lost jobs and work, who are under stay-at-home orders, or who might have gotten the virus.
We are moving forward in anticipation of holding the rodeo July 29-August 1. We are following the ever-changing situation in our country, and will consult with experts and monitor public health issues.
Because of tough times due to the pandemic, sponsors will not be billed till June 1. We hope the crisis is lessened by then. If the rodeo would be canceled, sponsor money would be refunded.
We are committed to upholding the traditions of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, while keeping the safety and wellness of everyone involved at the forefront.
When the pandemic ends, people will be ready to have fun, and we’ll be ready to provide it for them, in the safest way possible.
Thank you for your dedication to the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. It means more now than ever!
(0) comments
