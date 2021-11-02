MANHATTAN, Kan. – Twelve different Ichabods scored in Sunday’s exhibition game at Kansas State, but the Washburn women’s basketball team lost to the Wildcats, 68-39. Washburn will officially begin its 2021-22 season on Nov. 12 at Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The game got off to a slow start as the score was knotted up at 4-all after the first five minutes. Nuria Barrientos hit a jumper with 3:56 left in the opening quarter to get the Ichabods within one, 7-6, when the Wildcats responded with a 6-0 scoring run. Kansas State scored four points in the final 33 seconds to take a 19-10 advantage into the second quarter.
Washburn struggled offensively in the second frame as the Wildcats outscored the Ichabods 15-5 to lead 34-15 at the break. Shae Sanchez got the third quarter started with a jump shot and Lauren Cassaday closed it out with a steal and fastbreak layup as the Ichabod offense kept up with the Wildcats. K-State made 6-of-19 field goal attempts while Washburn was 5-of-16 from the floor. Kansas State started the final stanza with a 47-25 advantage and extended their lead with a 21-14 quarter as 12 different Ichabods saw playing time in the last 10 minutes. Hannah Willey hit a jumper as time expired for the final points of the game.
K-State finished with a 40.9 field goal percentage and was 5-of-16 from behind the arc while Washburn shot 26.4 percent from the floor and made 2-of-15 from deep. The Wildcats used their height advantage to dominate on the glass and outrebounded the Ichabods, 48-33. KSU capitalized on 24 WU turnovers and turned that into 26 points.
The Ichabods were led by Mya Johnson, who was 5-of-9 from the field and finished with a team-best 11 points. Sanchez chipped in six points and five rebounds. Macy Doebele led the team with six boards and went 3-for-4 at the charity stripe.
For the Wildcats, Ayoka Lee led all scorers with 17 points as she finished 8-for-13 from the floor. She also had nine rebounds.
