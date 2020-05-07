Senior Spring Spotlight
Abilene senior Chloe Ward earned her fourth letter in track as a shot putter for the Cowgirl track team.
“Chloe has competed for us in the Shot Put,” Abilene head coach Steve Simpson said. “She has always brought a great attitude to our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.