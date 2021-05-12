CHAPMAN – The Wamego Red Raiders medaled four of the top six golfers at the North Central Kansas League Golf Tournament Monday afternoon at Indian Hills Golf Course in Chapman.
Red Raider Levi Long shot a strong 39 on the front nine to edge Marysville’s Jackson Rader by one stroke, 79-80. Rader carded a front score of 41 but came back to play even with Long on the back nine.
Wamego took team honors with 335 followed by Clay Center at 372 and Concordia 380, Marysville 413, Chapman 475 and Abilene 499.
“We did nit play our best today,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “The course played very long, but everyone struggled with ball striking.”
Abilene senior Kieryan Anderson finished in a tie for 11th at 95. Anderson tied Wamego’s fifth golfer Bennett Schoenbeck also at 95.
“Kieryan had a good front nine, but struggled on the back to finish in the tie,” Willey said.
Senior Karsen Loader finished at 109 for 20th while sophomore Cameron Vinduska shot 132 and freshmen Zane Hight had 163 and Chase Swanson finished the tournament at 169.
Chapman’s Kaden Stalder shot 112 to land at 21st and teammate Danny Jackson carded 113 for 22nd. Tucker Stroda shot 117 and Brayden Lexow had 133 to round out the Irish team.
Next action for the golf teams is Monday when they play regional. Abilene and Chapman head to McPherson to play Turkey Creek along with Andale, Buhler, Concordia, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt and Ulysses.
Wamego hosts another regional site that will draw Baldwin, Clay Center, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie and Topeka-Hayden.
Marysville plays in the Class 3A regional Nemaha Central with golfers from Hiawatha, Royal Valley, Jefferson West, Oskaloosa, Rossville, Sabetha, Silver Lake and St. Mary’s.
NCKL Leader Board
1.Levi Long, Wamego 79
2.Jackson Rader, Marysville 80
3.Dylan Tyner, Wamego 81
4.Hayden Dvorak, Concordia 85
5.Kaleb Winter, Wamego 87
6.Jared Sramek, Wamego 88
7.Carson Floersch, Clay Center 88
8.Braxton Kindel, Concordia 89
9.Isaac Lee, Clay Center 90
10.AJ Peerson, Clay Center 92
11. Bennett Schoenbeck 95
12. Kieryan Anderson, Abilene 95
