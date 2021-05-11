The Wamego Lady Raiders want to make a statement in the NCKL league softball race and did so by taking two from the Abilene Cowgirls Friday in Abilene.
The Lady Raiders belted 13 hits in the opener and held the Cowgirl bats to just three hits to win 14-2 in five innings. Wamego continued hitting the ball well in the finale smacking 13 hits in an 11-1 five-inning victory.
Abilene struggled hitting Wamego pitching all night. They were held to just three singles in the opener, one each by Autumn Firzgeralds, Maddie Murray and Hannah Walter. Walter had an RBI single in the Cowgirls two-run fourth inning.
The game was scoreless until the third when Wamego broke out against Cowgirl hurler Brynna Ade with five runs in the third and five more in the fourth. The Raiders were not done as they added four more in the top of the fifth.
Abilene committed six fielding errors behind Ade that aided the Raiders in the win.
Ade was charged with sight earned runs on 10 hits over three and one third innings. She had one strikeout. Jenna Hayes tossed the final one and two-thirds for the Cowgirls giving up four runs, one earned on three hits. She did not walk a batter and struck out one.
Meyer was three for three for the Raiders and drove home three runs. She connected on a pair of doubles for Wamego. Hoobler had two hits including a double and drove in two. Pierson swatted two triples from the lead off position and drove in four runners.
In the finale, the Raiders scored early and often in the 11-1 win. Wamego pushed across four runs in the first and then had single runs in the second, third and fourth and then came back with four more in the fifth.
Gallagher was four for four and Billings was three for three in Wamego’s victory. Hoobler had two hits including a homer and she drove in three.
Abilene’s Ashton Roth tossed the first four and two-thirds giving up eight earned runs on 13 hits. She walked two and struck out one. Hays got the final out for the Cowgirls.
Ade was two for two at the plate and drove in the Cowgirl run in the bottom of the fifth. Callie Powell had a hit and scored Abilene’s run and Hayes popped a double in the loss.
The Cowgirls aided the Wamego scoring by committing four errors in the finale.
It was senior night and was the finale home game for Abilene’s Ade, Roth and Fitzgeralds.
Abilene is 6-14 on the season and they await their regional assignment on Saturday with play to be either Monday, May 17th or Tuesday, May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.