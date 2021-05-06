MARYSVILLE – Fighting not idea conditions due to a strong north wind, Wamego captured the team title at the Marysville Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday afternoon in Marysville.
The Red Raiders finished with 337 points followed by Marysville 366, Sabetha 366, Clay Center 375, Concordia 393, Seneca 393 and Abilene 443.
Marysville senior Jackson Rader won the individual title by shooting a 72. Wamego’s Jarred Sramek was second at 10 strokes behind with an 82. The Red Raiders picked up third and fourth as Levi Long finished at 84 and Dylan Tyner shot 85.
Sabetha golfer Cullen Wikle placed fifth at 85 followed by Wamego’s Kaleb Winter at 86, Clay Center’s Carson Floersch 88, Marysville’s Clayton Pilsi 89 and Cassidy Corby and AJ Peerson of Clay Center tied for 10th at 91.
Abilene’s Kieryan Anderson shot 91 but fell just out of the medal round due to a scorecard playoff. Corby received ninth place medal while Peerson was 10th.
“Conditions were rough today,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “The north wind and thick rough made things interesting. Kieryan continued his solid play finishing in a tie for ninth. He missed out on a medal by losing the scorecard playoff.”
Chapman’s Danny Jackson shot 93 that was good for 13th place.
Abilene senior Karsen Loader came in 28th with a 103 while Zane Hight with 134 and Chase Swanson at 145 rounded out the Cowboy scores.
Kaden Stalder was 36th at 114 and Tucker Stroda shot 126 for the Chapman Irish.
The Cowboys will play Rolling Meadows in Junction City on Thursday.
