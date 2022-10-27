Special to Reflector-Chronicle
The Wamego Red Raiders came to Paul Dennis Field Monday night to take on the JV Cowboys in their final football game of the season. Abilene had been perfect through their first seven games, but Wamego was too much as the Cowboys fell for the first time 18-14, ending their hopes of an undefeated season.
It was a game of field position and big plays. Abilene held Wamego in check most of the night, but could not keep them out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter when the Red Raiders took the lead for good. The Cowboys held an 8-0 lead at the half after quarterback Aaron Hartman threw a short touchdown pass to Joseph Welsh, with Hartman catching the two-point conversion pass from Levi Evans. The Cowboys received the second half kickoff, hoping to extend their lead, but Wamego recovered an onside kick and scored soon after, closing in on the Abilene lead, 8-6.
Abilene’s last points came on a late third quarter drive when running back Drew Hansen scored up the middle from five yards out, extending the Cowboys lead, 14-6. Wamego responded with a touchdown of their own to finish out the third quarter, trailing the Pokes 14-12.
The tense fourth quarter teetered back and forth as neither offense could gain traction, until the Red Raiders were able to find the end zone through the air one last time, taking their first and final lead of the game with just over two minutes left in the contest, 18-14, giving the Cowboys their only loss of the season.
The defense was led by freshman Kayden Thrower, who had several key tackles to go along with a quarterback sack and an interception. The Cowboys offensive line of Pierce Casteel, Jacob Hanback, Jack Amos, Dominick Campbell, and Hunter Clark, paved the way for Lane Hoekman who led the Cowboys in rushing with 77 yards on 14 carries. Hartman led in passing with 114 yards and a touchdown, while Welsh had six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Abilene ends their JV season 7-1.
“All of the coaches really wanted this for our players,” said Abilene coach Brad Hartman. “Our players were locked in and ready to go. We made some plays and we made some mistakes. That’s the game of football. Credit Wamego, they are a good team. All the coaches are proud of how this JV team competed every single week. They bought in and believed they were going to beat every opponent they faced, and only came up one game short.”
