Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.