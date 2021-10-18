CLAY CENTER – The Wamego Red Raiders took a clean sweep in team title points at the North Central Kansas League Cross Country Meet in Clay Center on Thursday afternoon.
In the boys’ varsity 5K run, the Red Raiders took second, fourth, fifth, sixth and 12th to claim the team crown with 29 points. Marysville had the individual race winner but finished second in the competition with 62 points. They were followed by Clay Center with 77, Abilene 81 and Chapman had 93 points.
Marysville sophomore Silas Miller edged Wamego’s Noah Morenz at the finish to earn the gold medal. Miller ran the 5000M in 16:23.60. Morenz crossed at 16:47.10 for second place while Chapman freshman Drew Elliott was just a step behind at 16:48.90 for third place. Wamego runners placed fourth, fifth and sixth in the Top 10 runners.
Abilene junior Triston Cottone finished ninth for the Cowboys with junior Grant Waite close behind for 10th at 18:02.70. Cowboy junior Dayton Wuthnow gave the Cowboys their third medal and All-NCKL placer with a time of 18:24.70 for 14th place.
Other runners for the fourth place Cowboys were sophomore Levi Hager at 21st (19:28.00), junior Jensen Woodworth 27th (19:51.70), senior Miqueas running 33rd (21:13.30) and sophomore Adam Weishaar finishing 35th at 21:31.10.
Chapman’s fifth place team finish was led by All-NCKL runners Drew Elliott’s third place run and Chris Falls who finished 13th at 18:24. Others running for the Irish were Taryn Hoffman at 24th (19:43), Raymond Johnson 25th (19:44), Levi Gaston 28th (20:05), Travis Leasure 34th (21:24) and Joey Alonzo 36th (21:57). Hoffman, Leasure and Alonzo all had PR times on Thursday.
Wamego placed the first six runners to complete the High School Boy’s JV race and finished with 15 team points. Marysville was second with 68 points followed by Abilene 77, and Clay Center at 82.
Cowboy Cooper Wuthnow ran eighth at 20:16.60 followed by Ethan Gonzales at 18th (21:00.40), Gage Taylor 21st (21:34.60), Toben Schwarz 22nd (21:45.50), Carson Woodworth 23rd (21:46.00), Gavin Sykes 26th (21:56.60), Aidan Henely 38th (24:28.20) and Nathan Jackson 42nd (27:47.50).
Justin Blocker finished 24th (21:47) for the Irish in the JV race while Ayden Muniz and Ben Phillips finished with season PR’s. Muniz ran 35th (23:57) while Phillips ran 37th (24:14).
In the girls 5K, Clay Center freshman Lauren Smith claimed the NCKL title with a run of 21:05.60. Abilene sophomore Eden Bathurst crossed second for the Cowgirls with a time of 21:24.00. Wamego had the nest three placers with a fourth runner crossing seventh to take the team score with 33 points edging out second place Clay Center with 34 points. Abilene was third with 71 points ahead of Concordia at 79.
Abilene sophomore Hannah Walter ran 15th to earn All-NCKL recognition along with Bathurst. Walter’s time was 24:41.60. Also earning points for the third place Cowgirls was senior Aelyn Pecina (23rd, 27:47.20), senior Allie Cross (24th, 27:56.00), senior Alice Bathurst (26th, 28:53.20) and freshman Reese Jackson (28th, 30:45.00).
Chapman freshman Paisly Jaderborg earned All-NCKL honors with a 12th place finish at 24:01.20 for the Irish.
Up next for Abilene and Chapman are the Class 4A Regionals which will be ran in Topeka next Saturday.
