With new classification numbers being released Wednesday by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, North Central Kansas League member Wamego will return to Class 4A in football for the next two years.
The Red Raiders have one less student on the books as of September 20 than Abilene at 352, and what this means is that there is a good chance that Abilene might resume playing Wamego during the next two football seasons.
The last two years, Wamego dipped to Class 3A and the Cowboys were unable to schedule them in football because of requirements for Class 3A schools to start playing district opponents beginning with week four. Abilene’s first three weeks schedule already had the Cowboys squaring off with league members Clay Center, Concordia and Chapman. Those three school will remain in Class 3A along with Marysville.
Abilene athletic director Will Burton will meet next month with other Ad’s from across the state to develop football schedules for the next couple of years. A possibility of getting Wamego back on the schedule and possibly eliminating Pittsburg-Colgan may become a reality. Burton may also look at reducing team travel by finding opponents to replace Coffeyville or maybe even Ulysses.
Ulysses remains in Class 4A in football for the next two seasons but it is the smallest school in the class at 340 students.
Other changes to Class 4A for football include Great Bend, Lansing and Lenexa-St. James Academy dropping down from 5A to be in the 4A mix beginning next fall. Three current 4A schools Goddard, Pittsburg and Spring Hill will move up to 5A in 2020.
Lansing becomes the largest Class 4A school in the football classification with 654 students while Ulysses is at the bottom of the class.
In other interesting changes, Council Grove, Southeast of Saline and Riley County all move up from Class 2A to Class 3A in football.
The largest school enrollment for football classification purposes is Class 6A’s Wichita East at 1854 students while Wilson High School with 29 pupils is the smallest 8-Man II school.
In other enrollment-classification news, Clay Center will move up from Class 3A to Class 4A for all other sports and activities for this current school year. Girard and Holton also move up from 3A. Garnett-Anderson County, Osawatomie and Wichita Trinity Academy move down from 4A to 3A for 2019-2020
