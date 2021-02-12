WAMEGO – In a trend that is becoming all too familiar for the Abilene Cowboys and their coaching staff happened again Friday night at Wamego. Abilene led by five points with 1:14 left to play only to watch the Red Raiders rally to win by one at 57-56.
Abilene led 56-51 with 1:14 on the game clock after Jaylen West made two free throws to push the Cowboy lead to five points. Wamego junior Jacob Fritz got a corner pass from junior point guard Burk Springer with a clear look for a swishing three to cut the lead to 56-54 with 59.0 seconds left.
The Cowboys had chances in the closing seconds but they couldn’t get free throws to fall and with 14.7 remaining Springer drove the bucket awkwardly get the ball to fall and then hit his free throw because of an Abilene foul for the lead 57 -56.
Following an Abilene timeout the Cowboys ran the designed play and actually had two good looks at the basket but the ball would not fall.
Fritz had a hot hand for the Red Raiders as he found the three-point range seven times for a game high 23 points. Springer finished with 10 and senior Tanner Hecht ended with 9.
For the Cowboys, senior Avery Bryson led Abilene with 19 and had a near game winning layup that just would not go through. Junior Kaleb Becker had an offensive rebound of Bryson’s shot and his put-back rimmed out too. Becker finished with 17. Senior Josh Stuber was back in the lineup after suffering an injury and finished with seven points.
Abilene drops to 8-4 on the season and with its third NCKL loss falls out of the race. Wamego is 11- 4 and win the crown with a season ending win over Marysville next week.
The Cowboys will host Garden Plain on Monday before facing Hays Tuesday night and then rounding out the week by hosting Clay Center on Friday.
The Cowgirls suffered an 11-2 late second quarter run by the Lady Raiders as Wamego went on to win 45-31 to sweep the series against Abilene.
Abilene led 5-3 after a very low scoring first quarter.
Freshman Sammy Stout tied the game at 10-10 with a two-point jumper with 4:04 remaining in the first half before Ryann Alderson canned a trey followed by back to back to back two pointers that gave the Lady Raiders a 19-10 advantage with just over a minute to play in the first half.
The Cowgirls could get over the hump to chop away at the lead and the Lady Raiders who lost a heart breaker at the buzzer to league leading Clay Center got the win over the Cowgirls 45-31.
Abi Lillard had a game high 12-point to lead Abilene with Jenna Hayes, Allison Liby and Stout adding five each.
Wamego rotates 12 girls in and out of the lineup with Alderson scoring 10 Trista Hoobler putting in nine.
The Cowgirls are 3-11 and they will play Hays High Tuesday in Abilene.
