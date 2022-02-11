The fourth-ranked Lady Red Raiders of Wamego used a strong second quarter to power past Chapman 55-25 Tuesday evening in an NCKL match-up in the District Gym.
Trailing 11-12 after the opening period, the Red Raiders busted out for 21 points in the second quarter to take a 32-17 lead at intermission. T. Hoobler led the Wamego attack with eight of her game high 23 points in the second frame and Red Raider defense held the Irish to five points.
The Raider offense outscored the Irish 23 – 8 in the second half to maintain its hold on the conference championship race. Paige Donnely added nine points while R. Meinhardt scored eight and A. Person added seven for the Red Raiders.
Shannon Anderson and Elyssa Frieze led the Irish with six points each while Maya Kirkpatrick had four.
Wamego improved to 14-1 and remained tied with Eudora for the number one seed in the Class 4A East standings. Chapman dropped to 6-10 this year.
In the boys’ varsity game, the Red Raiders completed the sweep at Chapman with a 65-30 victory over the Fighting Irish.
Jake Fritz led the Raiders with 20 points and Burk Springer shot 17 points to power the 9-3 Red Raiders over the winless Irish. Wamego led 14-6 after the first quarter and took a 28-16 advantage at halftime. The visiting team came out strong with 25 points in the third quarter as Springer popped in nine points to give Wamego a 53-26 lead headed to the fourth.
Torin Cavanaugh led the Irish with 17 points while Weston Langvardt added six.
Box Score
Girls Game:
Wamego: 11 21 11 12 – 55
Chapman: 12 5 6 2 – 25
Wamego – Donnely 9, Gallagher 5, Pierson 7, Meinhardt 8, Hoobler 23, Springer 3. Totals: 14 (6)9-17.
Chapman – Kirkpatrick 4, Jones 2, Locke 3, Frieze 6, Anderson 6, Abeldt 2, Lewis 2. Totals: 8 (1) 6-11.
Wamego 65, Chapman 30
Boys Game:
Wamego: 14 14 25 12 – 65
Chapman: 6 10 10 4 – 30
Wamego – Cottam 2, Fritz 20, Donahue 4, Springer 17, Monroe 5, Wolfe 5, DeRouchey 4, Rowdin 7, Pettay 1. Totals: 18 (6) 11-16.
Chapman – Dauterive 1, Suther 2, Cavanaugh 17, Riegel 2, Langvardt 6, Holm 2. Totals: 13 (0) 4-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.