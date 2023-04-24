Results for Abilene
Chapman – Top 6
7th Boys 100M
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 4th, 13.20
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, 6th, 13.29
7th Boys 200M
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 4th, 26.64
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, 6th, 27.00
7th Boys 400M
Bo Rothchild, Chapman, 2nd, 1:01.44
8th Boys 400M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 59.33
7th Boys 800M
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 1st, 2:26.76
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 2nd, 2:29.60
Riley Delorenzo, Chapman, 3rd, 2:30.81
8th Boys 800M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 2:21.31
7th Boys 1600M
Riley Delorenzo, Chapman, 2nd, 5:34.16
8th Boys 1600M
Nolan Haslouer, Abilene, 6th, 5:46.45
8th Boys 3200M
Cael Rowley, Chapman, 5th, 12:23.11
7th Boys 100M Hurdles
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 1st, 18.29
Jackson Sawyer, Abilene, 3rd, 18.81
8th Boys 100M Hurdles
Matthew Smith, Chapman, 4th, 17.28
8th Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 5th, 51.43
7th Boys 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 5th, 2:05.65
7th Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 4:49.30
Chapman, 6th, 5:03.81
8th Boys 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 4:13.77
Abilene, 6th, 4:28.85
7th Boys 800M SMR
Abilene, 3rd, 2:03.05
Chapman, 5th, 2:04.26
8th Boys 800M SMR
Abilene, 2nd, 1:54.50
7th Boys Shot Put
Brodie Cochran, Abilene, 1st, 34-8.00
8th Boys Shot Put
Neziah Brown, Chapman, 1st, 39-11.00
7th Boys Discus
Korbin Hackett, Chapman,1st, 92-4.00
8th Boys Discus
Neziah Brown, Chapman, 3rd, 101-00
7th Boys Javelin
Adrian Williams, Chapman, 6th, 77-3.00
7th Boys High Jump
Kolt Becker, Abilene, T-1st, 4-10
Bo Rothchild, Chapman, T-1st, 4-10
Braxton Prosser, Chapman, 5th, 4-6
8th Boys High Jump
Audiel Becker, Chapman, 5th, 4-8
7th Boys Pole Vault
Jackson Fong, Chapman, 2nd, 7-7
Liam Nichols, Chapman, T-3rd, 7-1
Keyen Taplin, Abilene, T-3rd, 7-1
8th Pole Vault
Kaicen Deweese, Chapman, 1st, 9-7
Murphy Randolph, Abilene, T-3rd, 8-7
8th Boys Long Jump
Ty Cunningham, Abilene, T-5th, 15-4
7th Boys Triple Jump
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene,4th, 30-06.00
8th Boys Triple Jump
Audiel Becker, Chapman, 6th, 34-01.50
Girls 7th 100M
Kennedy Scholz, Chapman, 1st, 14.19
Josie Wells, Abilene, 3rd, 14.89
Mckenna Ridder, Abilene, 6th, 15.08
Girls 8th 100M
Jai Rogers, Chapman, 2nd, 13.47
Girls 7th 200M
Kennedy Scholz, Chapman, 1st, 28.74
Callie Cook, Chapman, 2nd, 30.15
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 4th, 31.37
Iliana Garcia, Abilene, 5th, 31.95
Girls 8th 200M
Jai Rogers, Chapman, 1st, 27.92
Kit Barbieri, Abilene, 5th, 30.13
Girls 7th 400M
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 1:11.08
Kristin Mead, Abilene, 6th, 1:14.82
Girls 8th 400M
Bryer Baier, Abilene, 4th, 1:11.22
Ryleigh Farson, Abilene, 6th, 1:14.29
Girls 7th 800M
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 2nd, 2:44.64
Liberty Cuevas, Chapman, 5th, 2:53.94
Girls 8th 800M
Lola Rock, Abilene, 2nd, 2:48.78
Girls 7th 1600M
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 2nd, 6:12.64
Girls 8th 1600M
Ryleigh Farson, Abilene, 4th, 6:34.25
Girls 7th 3200M
Liberty Cuevas, Chapman, 1st, 12:41.28
Girls 7th 100M Hurdles
Iliana Garcia, Abilene, 4th, 20.16
Girls 8th 100M Hurdles
Timber Taylor, Abilene, 2nd, 19.01
Girls 7th 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 56.23
Abilene, 2nd, 57.53
Girls 8th 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 54.69
Abilene, 6th, 57.55
Girls 7th 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 2:10.11
Chapman, 4th, 2:10.48
Girls 8th 4x200M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 1:57.68
Abilene, 6th, 2:02.16
Girls 7th 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 6th, 5:34.16
Girls 8th 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 4:42.88
Girls 4x100M Shuttle Hurdles
Chapman, 1st, 2:11.06
Abilene, 2nd, 2:18.73
Girls 8th 4x100M Shuttle Hurdles
Chapman, 5th, 2:19.58
Abilene, 6th, 2:20.85
Girls 7th Shot Put
Breslyn Francis, Chapman, 5th, 28-2
Girls 8th Shot Put
Cora Merritt, Chapman, 3rd, 32-11.50
Girls 8th Discus
Cora Merritt, Chapman, 6th, 68-7
Girls 8th Javelin
Madison Fields, Abilene, 6th, 73-9
Girls 8th High Jump
Kyah Bell, Chapman, 6th, 4-4
Girls 7th Pole Vault
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 1st, 7-1
Addison Doriot, Chapman, 2nd, 6-7
Girls 8th Pole Vault
Carstyn Smith, Abilene, 3rd, 7-1
Bryer Baier, Abilene, 4th, 7-1
Peighton Harris, Chapman, 5th, 7-1
Girls 7th Triple Jump
Matty Wasylk, Chapman, 6th,25-05.75
Girls 8th Triple Jump
Josie Keener, Abilene, 4th, 29-10
Rebekah Olson, Abilene, 5th, 29-9
Team Scores:
7th Girls
Nemaha Central 84, Rock Creek 83.5, Abilene 75, Chapman 75, Riley County 72, Clay Center 66.5, Concordia 42, Flint Hills Christian 36, Wamego 21.
8th Girls
Rock Creek 101, Wamego 95, Clay Center 94, Concordia 69, Riley County 66, Abilene 51, Chapman 50, Nemaha Central 28, Flint Hills Christian 4.
7th Boys
Rock Creek 157.5, Abilene 84, Riley County 84, Concordia 80, Chapman 60, Wamego 31.5, Clay Center 29, Flint Hills Christian 16, Nemaha Central 15.
8th Boys
Wamego 115, Concordia 97, Rock Creek 84, Riley County 72, Nemaha Central 67, Clay Center 48, Chapman 43, Abilene 32.
