Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low around 40F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low around 40F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.