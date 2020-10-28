The Wamego junior varsity broke open the score against the Abilene Cowboy junior varsity 52-6 at a very cold Cowboy Stadium Monday night in Abilene.
Wamego scored late in the first quarter when freshman running back Mason King broke tackles on a 36-yard touchdown run to give the Red Raiders a 6-0 lead.
Red Raider quarterback Pruitt Nolan connected on a 53-yard scoring strike to sophomore Chase Cottam in the second period for a touchdown with 3:08 showing on the clock. Wamego ran in the conversion for a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Cowboy offense gain yardage as freshmen Zachary Miller and Keaton Hargrave had nice long runs for the Cowboys but Wamego’s defense held them out of the end zone.
King roared back for Wamego at 6:16 mark to score his second touchdown of the night and Nolan found Vincent Webb for the two-point conversion and Wamego led 22-0. Red Raider running back Dusty Monroe broke loose on a 39-yard jaunt to put Wamego in good field position before Abilene’s Trenton Haslaur picked off a pass to stop the Red Raider drive.
Nolan opened the fourth quarter scoring for Wamego with a three-yard pass to sophomore Colin Donahue to give the Red Raiders a 28-0 lead at that point.
Abilene answered back with a scoring drive that saw freshman quarterback Stocton Timbrook lead the Cowboys up the field that resulted in a 44 yard scoring play of Timbrook to freshman Brax Fisher that put the home team on the board at 28-6.
Wamego scored again with 4:24 remaining in the junior varsity game when Monroe busted through the Cowboy defense for a 64-yard scoring jaunt. After the two-point conversion Wamego led 36-6.
On the next Cowboy possession, Wamego defensive back Lane Jeanneret picked off a Cowboy pass and returned it to the seven-yard line before being tackled. On the next snap, wide out Bricen Blaske ran wide around the Cowboy defense for a score and after the conversion, the Red Raiders led 44-6.
Jeanneret picked off his second Cowboy pass of the fourth quarter and returned it to the house for the Red Raiders and Nowlin ran in the conversion for the 52-6 final score.
Timbrook set the Cowboys up midway through the fifth quarter with an 11-yard run that gave the Cowboys a first and goal at the seven-yard line. Two plays later Miller ran in from the four to put the Cowboy freshmen on the board. Timbrook found Judah Armstrong for the conversion toss and Abilene had an 8-0 lead.
The Cowboy defense held the Red Raiders out of the end zone for the win of the freshmen game.
