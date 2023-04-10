WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raider golf team edged the Manhattan Chief squad by two strokes at the Wamego Country Club on Tuesday.

Braving the dropping temperatures and a strong wind, golfers from 11 high school teams competed in the Wamego Invitational. All six members of the North Central Kansas League participated.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.