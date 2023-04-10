WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raider golf team edged the Manhattan Chief squad by two strokes at the Wamego Country Club on Tuesday.
Braving the dropping temperatures and a strong wind, golfers from 11 high school teams competed in the Wamego Invitational. All six members of the North Central Kansas League participated.
Wamego took the team title at 348 followed by Manhattan 350, Sabetha 353, Tonganoxie 367, Clay Center 371, Concordia 373, Marysville 380, Rossville 394, Abilene 433, Chapman 435, and Perry-Lecompton 498.
“It was a tough day,” Abilene head golf coach Mark Willey said. “The conditions were difficult, we just have to continue on finding the club face and hitting the ball straight.”
Manhattan senior Cody Shurle took top honors with a round of 78. Wamego junior Talon White was second at 81 while Wamego senior Kaleb Winter and Wamego junior tied for third at 83. Chapman junior Danny Jackson was fifth at 84.
Abilene’s Aaron Hartman had the Cowboys best round at 98 as the Cowboy sophomore finished in a tie for 31st. Chapman’s Tucker Stroda was 36th at 99. Abilene senior Cameron Vinduska finished with 104 which was a tie for 45th on the day.
“Aaron had some good stretches, he just could not avoid the big numbers,” Willey said “ He was tied for 31st out of 70 golfers.”
Junior CJ Brooks shot 112 for the Cowboys while Kaden Timm and Estaban Plunkett both shot 119. Freshman Brayden Simpson rounded out Abilene’s scoring with a 127.
Chapman senior Brayden Lexow finished at 125 while juniorClayton Carson had 127 finished off the Irish four-man team.
