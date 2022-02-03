The Wamego Red Raider wrestling team edged the Chapman Fighting Irish 42-40 in a NCKL wrestling dual this week.
Chapman received wins at 106 (Julius Raygoza), 113 (Tyson Johnson), 126 (Travis Leasure), 152 (Justin Wisner-McLane), 160 (Augustus Johns), 220 (Brayden Lexow) and 285 (Troy Boyd).
Raygoza, Leasure, Wisner-McLane and Lexow all won by pinning their opponent.
Chapman’s Wisner-McLane is currently ranked fifth in Class 4A at 152 while Boyd is also fifth at 285. Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt is currently ranked first in Class 4A at 195.
Scoring
Wamego 42, Chapman 40
106: Julius Raygoza (CHAP) over Westin Salminen (WAME) (Fall 2:36) 113: Tyson Johnson (CHAP) over (WAME) (For.) 120: Zaylund Lee (WAME) over (CHAP) (For.) 126: Travis Leasure (CHAP) over Zaylund Lee (WAME) (Fall 2:52) 132: Tayke Weber (WAME) over Aiden Rowley (CHAP) (Fall 0:20) 138: Nick Cruickshank (WAME) over Colin Kramer (CHAP) (Fall 0:12) 145: Thomas McIntyre (WAME) over (CHAP) (For.) 152: Justin Wisner-McLane (CHAP) over Gannon Couture (WAME) (Fall 1:01) 160: Augustus Johns (CHAP) over Brody Oviatt (WAME) (MD 11-0) 170: Drew Brown (WAME) over Nick Anderson (CHAP) (Fall 0:47) 182: Jake Meyer (WAME) over Malachi Brady-Teater (CHAP) (Fall 0:25) 195: Hayden Oviatt (WAME) over Gannon Mosher (CHAP) (Fall 1:36) 220: Brayden Lexow (CHAP) over Ethan Halle (WAME) (Fall 2:48) 285: Troy Boyd (CHAP) over (WAME) (Def.)
