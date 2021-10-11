Class 4A West
Andale 26-1
Clay Center 21-5
Augusta 16-4
McPherson 22-6
Towanda-Circle 18-5
Clearwater 14-7
Abilene 16-9
Rose Hill 14-10
El Dorado 13-13
Rock Creek 10-10
Pratt 13-17
Winfield 9-16
Ulysses 8-17
Concordia 6-16
Mulvane 4-19
Wellington 2-12
Chapman 3-19
Buhler 1-19
Class 2A – Alma-Wabaunsee Sub-State
Wabaunsee 26-5
Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 21-5
Herington 16-6
Brookville-Ell Saline 15-11
Bennington 16-13
Salina Sacred Heart 8-17
St. Marys 7-19
Belleville-Republic County 3-16
Class 1A -DI Sylvan-Lucas Sub State
Victoria 20-2
Sylvan Lucas 21-7
Ness City 14-8
La Crosse 9-13
Lincoln 9-13
Solomon 7-13
Class 1A DII – LS Centre Sub State
Elyria Christian 15-13
Wakefield 5-6
JC St. Xavier 3-4
LS Centre 8-13
Rural Vista 5-13
Peabody Burns 4-20
