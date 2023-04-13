CHAPMAN – The wind whipping through Indians Hills Golf Course on Tuesday didn’t keep Abilene senior Cameron Vinduska from shooting his golf as an Abilene Cowboy. Vinduska shot an 89 to lead the Cowboy contingent to a fifth place finish.

Vinduska’s 89 put him in a tie for 13th in the tournament.

 

