CHAPMAN – The wind whipping through Indians Hills Golf Course on Tuesday didn’t keep Abilene senior Cameron Vinduska from shooting his golf as an Abilene Cowboy. Vinduska shot an 89 to lead the Cowboy contingent to a fifth place finish.
Vinduska’s 89 put him in a tie for 13th in the tournament.
“It was a career day for Cameron,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “This is the first time he has been in the 80’s and he did on a very windy day.”
Abilene’s Aaron Hartman finished the day with 94 and that tied him for 16th. Other players for Abilene were CJ Brooks (104), Esteban Plunkett (107), Kayden Timm (110) and Chase Swanson (113). As a six-man team the Cowboys finished in fifth place behind the leader Wamego at 504. Southeast of Saline was second at 544, followed by Concordia 575, Marysville 595, Abilene, Chapman 639 and Clay Center 703.
Abilene’s four team score was one of the best for the school. “We shot under 400 for the first time this year,” Willey said. “We have a ways to go, but we are improving.”
Chapman’s Danny Jackson also had a very good day considering the weather conditions as finished in a tie for eighth with an 87. Tucker Stroda finished 15th on the board with a 92. Other Chapman golfers included Clayton Lillard (113), Braden Lexow (118) and Talon Decker (120).
Southeast of Saline junior Dylan Esch led all golfers with a 74. He was followed by three Wamego players as Talon White (79), Cash Foltz (82), Kaleb Winter (82) and Esch’s teammate Joel Hunter (85) made up the top five on the leader board.
The Cowboys will host their home tournament next Monday at Stagg Hill in Manhattan.
