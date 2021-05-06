Abilene and Chapman High School had participants in both the junior varsity and varsity sections of the Minneapolis High School Invitational Track Meet Tuesday in Minneapolis. Neither school entered their entire varsity squad at this meet.
Team Scores
JV Boys
Smoky Valley 123, Chapman 117.5, Abilene 65, Southeast of Saline 56, Minneapolis 48.5, Concordia 46, Clay Center 32, Republic County 18, Beloit 15, St. Johns 9.
JV Girls
Chapman 106, Smoky Valley 90, Southeast of Saline 65.5, Abilene 60, Clay Center 48, Concordia 38.5, Minneapolis 32, Sacred Heart 22, Beloit 20, Republic County 8.
Varsity Boys
Concordia 128, St. Johns 109, Chapman 98, Minneapolis 97, Republic County 94, Smoky Valley 66, Beloit 30, Abilene 6, Clay Center 4, Southeast of Saline 3.
Varsity Girls
Smoky Valley 157, Chapman 108, Concordia 96, St. Johns 72, Minneapolis 69.5, Republic County 59, Beloit 48.5, Southeast of Saline 9, Clay Center 1.
Individual Results
Boys Events
JV 4x800m Relay
Abilene, 1st 10:15.47
Chapman, 2nd 10:38.35
JV 110m Hurdles
Laiktin Cromer, Chapman, 3rd 24.47
Varsity 110m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 1st 15.82
JV 100M
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 3rd 12.18
Varsity 100M
Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 5th 11.98
JV 1600M
Trevor Tovar, Abilene, 2nd 5:20.96
Raymond Johnson, Chapman, 6th 5:33.12
JV 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 3rd 49.33
Abilene, 4th 50.25
Varsity 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 3rd 47.51
JV 400M
Keaton Hargraves, Abilene, 3rd 58.06
Gage Picking, Chapman, 4th 1:00.17
Eli Panzer, Abilene, 6th 1:01.59
Varsity 400M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 50.85
Duncan Gay, Chapman, 3rd 57.06
JV 300m Hurdles
Nick Anderson, Chapman, 2nd 47.56
Laiktin Cromer, Chapman, 6th 54.12
Varsity 300m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 1st 40.78
JV 800M
Zane Schultze, Abilene, 1st 2:27.83
Dylan Gouker, Chapman, 5th 2:32.84
Gavin Sykes, Abilene, 6th 2:34.84
JV 200M
Chris Sommer, Chapman, 4th 25.29
Varsity 200M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 23.05
Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 7th 25.01
JV 3200M
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 1st 11:53.41
JV 4x400m Relay
Chapman, 1st 3:53.42
Abilene, 2nd 4:01.00
Varsity 4x400m Relay
Chapman, 2nd 3:36.94
JV High Jump
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 1st 5-8
Chris Sommer, Chapman, 2nd 5-4
JV Pole Vault
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 1st 9-6
Wyatt Schmitt, Abilene, 2nd 9-0
Cougar Edwards, Chapman, T-6 8-6
JV Long Jump
John Varelman, Chapman, 4th 17-0.50
Gage Picking, Chapman, 5th 17-0
Chris Sommer, Chapman, 5th 17-0
Varsity Long Jump
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 3rd 18-7.50
Duncan Gay, Chapman, 6th 17-8.50
JV Triple Jump
Nick Anderson, Chapman, 3rd 35-2.50
Varsity Triple Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 43-3
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 4th 37-7.50
Trevor Mead, Chapman, 6th 36-10.50
JV Shot Put
David Morgan, Chapman, 1st 36-11.75
Varsity Shot Put
Troy Boyd, Chapman, 5th 38-6.50
JV Javelin
Braden Litzinger, Chapman, 1st 115-2
Varsity Javelin
Aiden Puente, Chapman, 3rd 149-10
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 4th 142-9
Girls Events
JV 4x800m Relay
Chapman, 1st 12:18.97
JV 100m Hurdles
Claira Danneffer, Abilene, 1st 18.63
Varsity 100m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 5th 17.44
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 6th 17.79
JV 100M
Chandler Bliss, Chapman, 5th 14.25
Natasha Layton, Abilene, 6th 14.38
Varsity 100M
Ava Locke, Chapman, 5th 13.91
JV 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 1st 56.69
Chapman, 2nd 57.05
Varsity 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 3rd 54.80
JV 400M
Claira Danneffer, Abilene, 1st 1:08.60
Megan Holmes, Abilene, 2nd 1:12.70
Mykee Snyder, Chapman, 6th 1:18.09
Varsity 400M
Kimberly Remily, Chapman, 2nd 1:07.22
Varsity 300m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 48.88
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 4th 52.30
JV 200M
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 2nd 28.85
Aly Brown, Abilene, 6th 31.87
JV 3200M
Grace Merritt, Chapman, 2nd 14:44.18
JV 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:37.46
Chapman, 2nd 4:49.43
JV High Jump
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 1st 4-8
Claira Danneffer, Abilene, 2nd 4-6
Varsity High Jump
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 1st 4-10
JV Pole Vault
Amanda Remily, Chapman, 2nd 6-6
Morgan Welling, Chapman, 3rd 6-0
Varsity Long Jump
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 1st 15-5
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 7th 14-11
JV Triple Jump
Kiera Jones, Chapman, 1st 30-0
Bailey Woody, Abilene, 5th 24-5.50
JV Shot Put
Gretchin Hill, Chapman, 1st 29-5.25
Varsity Shot Put
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 1st 34-4.50
Marie Meuli, Chapman, 3rd 29-10
Melody Winkel, Chapman, 8th 27-8
JV Discus
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 1st 100-1.00
Gretchin Hill, Chapman, 3rd 78-5
JV Javelin
Chandler Bliss, Chapman, 6th 60-10
Varsity Javelin
Ava Locke, Chapman, 8th 88-8
