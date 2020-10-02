There is a new face in town that will become familiar with Abilene families on a quick scale. Tyler Ediger has joined the Abilene Parks and Recreation Department as recreation supervisor.
Ediger, a native of Hillsboro, began his duties in Abilene nearly two weeks ago and is settling in as the community begins its comeback from a two-week COVID-19 semi-shutdown.
In Hillsboro, Ediger was involved in sports and recreational activities his entire life. After getting his degree from Emporia State University with work done at Tabor College, Ediger spent time with the city of Hillsboro before accepting the position in Abilene.
A man that loves to work with kids of all ages and wants to be around all things sports related, Ediger has plans to develop new programs in the community and to continue and grow the successful programs established by Jane Foltz and new director Kellee Timbrook.
“I’ve been around sports my whole life,” he said. “I have played baseball, football, basketball and other sports in Hillsboro and this is what I have wanted to do with my life for ever. I am so excited to get this opportunity in Abilene. This is where I want to be.”
While in college, Ediger helped out with the intramural programs at the school in order to be around sports and people.
One of the points Ediger made was that he was really excited to begin work with Kellee and the possibility of developing new programs and expanded programs particularly during the spring and summer months.
“One of the things that I really want to get started is looking at baseball and softball leagues with the possibility of tournaments,” Ediger said. “I really want to work with Kellee and see what the possibility is of bringing back adult leagues and co-ed leagues particularly in softball. I have seen firsthand the economic impact tournaments have on a community when hundreds of people come to town every weekend. Not just a recreational impact of people but the economy of the community is really affected because of food, gas and lodging.”
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, Abilene Parks and Recreation and its programs have been on a two-week hiatus but they are looking forward to opening back up their programs next week.
Ediger and Timbrook posted a list of activities and events that are scheduled to return to action beginning next week. Checkout the post of the Abilene Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Ediger and his partner Lucy are looking forward to buying a house soon and making Abilene their home.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
