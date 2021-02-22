Braden Wilson, Brandon Parker also qualify for State
McPHERSON – In what would have typically been the first day of the Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament, the Abilene Cowboys sent six state qualifying wrestlers to the 2021 Sub-State Wrestling Tournament in McPherson Saturday.
Undoubtedly in the tougher of the two Class 4A sub-states, the Cowboy worked their way through tough brackets to get three student-athletes to move on to the next round.
Freshman Tucker Cell continued his amazing season as he pinned his three regional opponents early in the first period of each match. Cell (35-0) heads to the state-wrestling tournament in Salina as one top two in the state at 113 pounds.
Cell pinned Scot City freshman Ayden Presson (18-17) in 67 seconds of his opening match. It took just 65 seconds for Cell to pin Concordia’s Sajen Kemling in the 113 semifinals. The Championship match lasted just 65 seconds, as Cell took down Cannon Carey (20-3) of Augusta to bring home gold.
Sophomore Braden Wilson (138) and senior Brandon Parker (285) both came away with fourth place medals that enabled them to continue wrestling another week. Wilson will be making his second state tournament appearance while Parker qualified for the first time in his career.
In the 138 bracket, Wilson (28-4) opened with a 9-2 win over Ulysses’ Koby Sales (22-12) to reach the semifinals. In the semis, Wilson met Colby’s Tyler Voss (36-3), the eventual sub-state champion and lost by a major decision 12-0. In his third match of the day, Wilson battled Eldorado freshman Rhett Briggs (25-12) for a 5-3 win that moved him into the third place match and guaranteed him a spot at Saturday’s state finals in Saline.
The third place match ended in a second period pin by Mulvane junior Trent Moses (25-4) over Wilson. Moses and Wilson were both state qualifiers a year ago at 132.
Senior Brandon Parker (22-7), a Bethany College recruit, lost his opening round match to Gabriel Bowers of Scott City on an early first period fall. Bowers (35-3) went on to win the bracket and be a high seed next week in the 285 bracket.
Parker then pinned Goodland’s Caleb Duell (19-17) in the third period to move on to the next match. In the consolation semifinals, Parker pinned Wellington’s Hagen Wright (31-6) to reach the third place match. In the consolation finals, the Abilene senior battled Mulvane senior Hunter Scott (26-3) but lost 6-1. Bowers, Scott and Colby’s Declan Ryan (36-5) all were state qualifiers in 285 last year.
Abilene had three other wrestlers who just missed the qualifying mark to continue wrestling and ended their seasons Saturday.
Sophomore Christopher McClanahan (30-8) went 2-1 at the meet to finish fifth place at 120. Junior Kaleb Stroda (30-7) also finished fifth after going 2-1 in the 126 bracket. Stroda’s bracket was loaded with five state placers from last year. Junior Javin Welsh (27-5) finished sixth at 132 after winning his opening match of the meet.
Cell, Wilson and Parker will represent the Cowboys on Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina at the Class 4A State Championships.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
KSHSAA 4A Sub-State 1 Results for Abilene
113 - Tucker Cell (35-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-0 won by fall over Ayden Presson (Scott Community) 18-17 (Fall 1:07)
• Semifinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-0 won by fall over Sajen Kemling (Concordia) 23-8 (Fall 1:05)
• 1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-0 won by fall over Cannon Carey (Augusta) 20-3 (Fall 1:06)
120 - Christopher McClanahan (30-8) placed 5th and scored 1.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Collin McDaniel (Scott Community) 26-12 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 30-8 (MD 9-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 30-8 won by decision over William Gomez (El Dorado) 17-11 (Dec 1-0)
• Cons. Semi - Grady Fox (Augusta) 31-4 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 30-8 (Dec8-1)
• 5th Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 30-8 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia) 21-11 (Dec 1-0)
126 - Kaleb Stroda (30-7) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Hector Serratos (Andale) 28-2 won by major decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 30-7 (MD 13-4)
• Cons. Round 1 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 30-7 won by fall over Jonathan Lara (Ulysses) 19-6 (Fall 2:15)
• Cons. Semi - Braden Ledford (Winfield) 32-3 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 30-7 (Dec 12-7)
• 5th Place Match - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 30-7 won by injury default over Hunter Dietrich (Mulvane) 15-9 (Inj. 0:00)
132 - Javin Welsh (27-5) placed 6th and scored 2.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-5 won by decision over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 24-7 (Dec 7-6)
• Semifinal - AJ Furnish (Andale) 24-4 won by decision over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-5 (Dec 9-3)
• Cons. Semi - Kaiser Pelland (Pratt) 30-9 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-5 (Fall 3:28)
• 5th Place Match - Charlie Black (Rose Hill) 34-15 won by decision over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-5 (Dec 6-3)
138 - Braden Wilson (28-4) placed 4th and scored 10.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 won by decision over Koby Salas (Ulysses) 22-12 (Dec 9-2)
• Semifinal - Tyler Voss (Colby) 36-3 won by major decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 (MD 12-0)
• Cons. Semi - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 won by decision over Rhett Briggs (El Dorado) 25-12 (Dec 5-3)
• 3rd Place Match - Trent Moses (Mulvane) 25-4 won by fall over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 (Fall 2:49)
285 - Brandon Parker (22-7) placed 4th and scored 13.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Gabriel Bowers (Scott Community) 35-3 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 (Fall 0:37)
• Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 won by fall over Caleb Duell (Goodland) 19-17 (Fall 4:29)
• Cons. Semi - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 won by fall over Hagen Wright (Wellington) 31-6 (Fall 4:24)
• 3rd Place Match - Hunter Scott (Mulvane) 26-3 won by decision over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 (Dec 6-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.