Abilene sophomore Tucker Cell won his second State Championship Feb. 27 by pinning all of his opponents at the state tournament. Wrestling in the 132 pound weight bracket, Cell repeated as a state champion after finishing his freshman year undefeated at 38-0 in the 113 pound weight class a year ago. Cell finished the current season 39-1, with his lone loss coming from a State Champion wrestler from Iowa, who he met at a winter tournament.
In the championship match against Tonganoxie’s Noah Bailey, Cell dominated by recording multiple takedowns and back points. Leading 10-3 after one period and 16-5 after two periods, Cell got the pin just 36 seconds into the final third period.
“I just wanted to go out and wrestle my style of match and push the pace. Getting the multiple take downs and letting him up really put me in a position as the aggressor,” Cell said.
“Tucker not only works hard year round, but he both lives for and loves the sport. It’s rare these days to see a kid with a passion like Tucker has and actually have the drive to work at it year round. His family is incredible with supporting his dedication to the sport. I’m sure more good things are sure to come,” Head Coach James Stout said.
Abilene junior Christopher McClanahan finished as a state runner up in 2nd place at 120 pounds after losing a heartbreaking final against returning State Champion Marcus Terry from Augusta. Earlier in the year the two met, with Terry earning a 15-0 technical fall against McClanahan. McClanahan, however, just recently put together two of the best weeks a wrestler could ask for. After recently winning and becoming the Regional Champion, McClanahan had pinned all three opponents in route to his championship match. Leading 3-2 going into the third period, McClanahan was unable to keep Terry from escaping, then gave up a takedown with 40 seconds left, trailing 5-3. A last second escape would pull McClanahan to within a point of 5-4. Time would run out, however, finalizing the score.
“I’m so proud of Christopher. He had a great couple of weeks of wrestling. He almost pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament tonight in the final against a defending state champion. I’m sure he’s personally disappointed right now, but he’ll work hard and get ready for next year. Stout said.
Abilene’s Braden Wilson and Cooper Wuthnow helped contribute to the team point totals by both finishing the tournament with a pair of wins. Despite taking only four wrestlers to the State Tournament, Abilene finished in the top 10 in 9th place.
KSHSAA 4A Championships Results for Abilene
120
Christopher McClanahan (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-7 won by fall over Robert Crooks (Ottawa) 14-13 (Fall 1:46)
Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-7 won by fall over Cason Wyrick (Altamont-Labette County) 36-8 (Fall 3:46)
Semifinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-7 won by fall over Colton Miller (Andale) 34-15 (Fall 4:09)
1st Place Match - Marcus Terry (Augusta) 25-0 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-7 (Dec 5-4)
126
Cooper Wuthnow (32-13) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-13 won by decision over Brody Gomez (Fort Scott) 26-5 (Dec 7-2)
Quarterfinal - Kaven Bartlett (Louisburg) 28-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-13 (SV-1 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-13 won by decision over Aj Schaffer (Garnett-Anderson County) 34-12 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 3 - Ryan Pankov (Paola) 30-10 won by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-13 (Fall 0:34)
132
Tucker Cell (39-1) placed 1st and scored 29.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 39-1 won by fall over TJ Taylor (Iola) 29-8 (Fall 4:17)
Quarterfinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 39-1 won by fall over Nakos Benton (Baldwin) 30-10 (Fall 0:38)
Semifinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 39-1 won by fall over Trey Dillow (Chanute) 42-7 (Fall 2:17)
1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 39-1 won by tech fall over Noah Bailey (Tonganoxie) 33-10 (TF-1.5 4:36 (20-5))
145
Braden Wilson (32-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-9 won by decision over Lennox Vann (Fort Scott) 21-16 (Dec 8-3)
Quarterfinal - Parker Guge (Ottawa) 32-2 won by major decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-9 (MD 13-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-9 won by major decision over Collin Pearson (McPherson) 32-13 (MD 10-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Thomas McIntyre (Wamego) 23-8 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-9 (Dec 3-1)
