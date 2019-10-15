CHAPMAN – Junior quarterback Trevor Erickson threw for three touchdowns all to junior David Schoby as the Chapman Fighting Irish went on to defeat Smoky Valley 34-8 in a Class 3A District football game Friday in Chapman.
Erickson completed seven of 10 attempts for 90 yards through the air and he scored once on the ground as he picked up 50 yards rushing for the Irish. Schoby scored three times on four catches totaling 68 yards.
Sophomore running back Eli Riegal led the team in rushing with 112 yards on 22 carries and he also scored a rushing touchdown.
Chapman jumped out early against the Vikings with two scores by Schoby on pass plays from Erickson in the first quarter and Riegal’s seven yard run. Schoby added a 22-yard scoring catch in the second period to give the Irish a 26-8 half-time lead. The Irish added a third period Erickson one-yard rushing touchdown to complete the scoring.
Senior Austin Litzinger had 51 yards rushing and senior Jeramiah Laplante added 85 yards on nine carries as the Irish racked up 298 yards on the ground against Smoky.
The Vikings were led by senior running back Raleigh Wilson who finished with 42 yards on seven carries and Smoky’s second quarter touchdown.
Senior Zach Ferris led the Irish on defense with eight tackles and Riegel had seven. Erickson and Litzinger each had six tackles and a pass deflection. Schoby intercepted a Viking pass and returned it for six yards.
Ferris and Laplante recovered Viking fumbles to give the ball to the Irish offense.
With the win, Chapman improves to 2-4 on the year and 1-2 in district play behind Halstead at 3-0 and Hesston and Clay Center both at 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.