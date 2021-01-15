Chapman senior Trevor Erickson has signed with Kansas State University where he will continue his education and play football. Joining Trevor at his signing in Chapman were his parents Craig and Shannon Erickson and his sisters Tessa and Jenna Erickson. (Photo by Maci Bliss * CHS Journalism)
