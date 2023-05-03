Beloit Relay 2023
Results for Abilene and Chapman (Top 6)
Boys 100M (3A/4A)
Aiden Whitely, Chapman, 3rd, 11.52
Ian Suther, Chapman, 4th, 11.60
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 5th, 11.65
Girls 100M (3A/4A)
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 1st, 13.01
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 5th, 13.71
Boys 200M (3A/4A)
Gage Picking, Chapman, 2nd, 23.27
Tyler Green, Abilene, 3rd, 23.28
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 4th, 23.56
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 5th, 23.57
CarsonWoodworth, Abilene, 6th, 24.03
Girls 200M (3A/4A)
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 2nd, 27.44
Boys 400M (3A/4A)
Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 5th, 53.02
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 6th, 53.18
Girls 400M (3A/4A)
Chloe Rock, Abilene, 4th, 1:03.04
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 6th, 1:06.14
Boys 800M (3A/4A)
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 1st, 2:02.31
Girls 800M (3A/4A)
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd, 2:21.78
Jade Beary, Chapman, 4th, 2:41.04
Boys 1600M (3A/4A)
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 3rd, 4:42.95
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 5th, 4:55.79
Girls 1600M (3A/4A)
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 5:21.85
Jadence Coyle, Abilene, 6th, 6:06.02
Boys 3200M (3A/4A)
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 3rd, 10:28.00
Levi Hager, Abilene, 5th, 10:50.40
Girls 3200M (3A/4A)
Arissa Cathey, Abilene, 5th, 12”34.90
Girls 100M Hurdles (3A/4A)
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 16.91
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 5th, 17.94
Boys 110M Hurdles (3A/4A)
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 15.22
Boys 300M Hurdles (3A/4A)
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 40.85
Girls 300M Hurdles (3A/4A)
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 49.80
Boys 4x100M Relay (3A/4A)
Chapman, 1st, 44.24
Abilene, 2nd, 45.04
Girls 4x100M Relay (3A/4A)
Abilene, 3rd, 52.50
Boys 4x400M Relay (3A/4A)
Abilene, 3rd, 3:34.74
Girls 4x400M Relay (3A/4A)
Abilene, 2nd, 4:19.24
Chapman, 3rd, 4:21.73
Boys 4x800M Relay (3A/4A)
Abilene, 1st, 8:19.30 (New Meet Record)
Chapman, 4th, 11:13.10
Boys High Jump (3A/4A)
CJ Holm, Chapman, 1st, 6-02
Tyler Green, Abilene, 3rd, 6-00
Girls High Jump (3A/4A)
Avery Baer, Chapman, 1st, 4-10
Amara Johnson, Abilene, T-2nd, 4-08
Boys Pole Vault (3A/4A)
Parker Farr, Abilene, T-6th, 6-01
Boys Long Jump (3A/4A)
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 20-03.50
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 4th, 19-01.25
Girls Long Jump
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 3rd, 15-08
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 5th, 15-04
Boys Triple Jump
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 3rd, 38-09.50
Girls Triple Jump (3A/4A)
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 34-05.50
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 3rd, 34-01.50
Boys Shot Put (3A/4A)
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 4th, 44-00
Girls Shot Put (3A/4A)
Ashleigh Long, Chapman, 3rd, 33-10
Boys Discus (3A/4A)
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 5th, 123-04
Boys Javelin (3A/4A)
Ian Suther, Chapman, 3rd, 151-01
Girls Javelin (3A/4A)
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 6th, 106-11
Team Scores:
Boys (3A/4A)
Southeast of Saline 142, Chapman 90, Abilene 78.5, Hoisington 53, Beloit 44.5, Riley County 37, Minneapolis 36, Phillipsburg 30, Concordia 26, Clay Center 15, Ellsworth 3.
Girls (3A/4A)
Chapman 103, Beloit 96, Phillipsburg 68, Clay Center 65, Abilene 49, Hoisington 45, Concordia 36, Southeast of Saline 32, Minneapolis 28, Ellsworth 20, Riley County 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.